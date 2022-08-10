ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanantoniothingstodo.com

NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK CELEBRATION

Farmers Markets are a great place to grab fresh foods or just to stroll around. Celebrate National Farmers Market week by attending this celebration for vendors with activities and specials. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Floresville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
Floresville, TX
Society
City
Boerne, TX
Boerne, TX
Society
foxsanantonio.com

Animal Defense League offering $25 adoptions to clear the shelter

SAN ANTONIO -- The Animal Defense League (ADL) has dozens of animals in need of adoption or fostering. To get more pets into good homes, ADL is offering adoption specials during the Clear The Shelters campaign running now through the end of August. The campaign is a nationwide effort by animal shelters and NBCUniversal to get as many shelter pets adopted as possible.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Charity#The Ancira Auto Group
KSAT 12

SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral

In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy