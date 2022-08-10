Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh Jurberg
foxsanantonio.com
SAISD Foundation to award families as part of Attend, Achieve, and Win
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD Foundation is collaborating with Cavender Toyota and Frost Bank to provide a lucky SAISD family with a new car!. When: Aug. 12 (Fri) – 10 a.m. Where: Cavender Toyota, 5730 NW Loop 410, 78238. The motive is a part of their...
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
sanantoniothingstodo.com
NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK CELEBRATION
Farmers Markets are a great place to grab fresh foods or just to stroll around. Celebrate National Farmers Market week by attending this celebration for vendors with activities and specials. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to...
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
foxsanantonio.com
Animal Defense League offering $25 adoptions to clear the shelter
SAN ANTONIO -- The Animal Defense League (ADL) has dozens of animals in need of adoption or fostering. To get more pets into good homes, ADL is offering adoption specials during the Clear The Shelters campaign running now through the end of August. The campaign is a nationwide effort by animal shelters and NBCUniversal to get as many shelter pets adopted as possible.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
foxsanantonio.com
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into town this week
SAN ANTONIO - Keep your eye out for this on the road! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week. The 27-foot hotdog on wheels will be at the following locations:. August 11th. Walmart 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1515 N. Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas.
KSAT 12
SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
U.S. Army training in downtown San Antonio to continue until Friday
Hear explosions? It's still just the military.
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde the catalyst for a changing attitude about security in many school districts
SAN ANTONIO - Southside Independent School District opened up their doors Thursday, welcoming in the new school year. But they are also welcoming a lot of new security improvements, which are putting parents at ease. Clear backpacks, specific shirt colors of black, white, and red to subtly signify to administration...
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder
San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
San Antonio Current
Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side
A pair of Texas civil rights lawyers is accusing the attorney who sued a trio of small businesses on San Antonio's East Side over alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations of using the court system as a "tool of oppression." Houston-based attorney Duncan Strickland, representing a client identified as Joseph...
KSAT 12
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.:. Some viewers in Southdown are reporting more loud noises and explosions that are shaking their houses believed to be attributed to military drills as of Wednesday afternoon. As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said...
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral
In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
San Antonio Current
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will slide into San Antonio this week, bringing 27 feet of mobile marketing to the city’s North Side. Six of the vibrant vehicles travel the country, joining parties and arranging local events aimed at selling more of Mayer's meats. Manned by a team of...
Click2Houston.com
Beautiful sight🏮: Giant lanterns to light up the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Residents and visitors in San Antonio are in for a beautiful surprise as giant lanterns will light up the River Walk for two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. According to our sister station KSAT-TV, there will be 10 parade floats, each 26...
