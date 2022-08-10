Read full article on original website
Watch: SC deputies recapture suspect that escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to DCSO, Jeron McCants (34) had been arrested earlier Tuesday by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center for a pre-booking medical exam […]
Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a homicide. Deputies responded Monday morning to a home alarm and found smoke and fire coming from the home, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Deputies then called for the fire department to respond to the home.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash
Coroner identifies victim of crash involving dump truck in Dorchester Co.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the 66-year-old killed in a collision Wednesday involving a dump truck. Robert Rudd, 66, of Ridgeville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner at 12:59 p.m. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at...
North Charleston Police seek missing teen last seen in May
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in North Charleston are hoping to find a teenager who was last heard from in May 2022. On Thursday, police said 16-year-old Christopher Vargas was last seen at a friend's house along Dorchester Road. Vargas is described as having black hair and brown...
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
9 years later, murder of man in Ravenel remains unsolved, Charleston County deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is still searching for leads after a man was found dead in Ravenel nine years ago. On Aug. 10, 2013, the body of 35-year-old Nathaniel Forbes was found at the end of Pine Hill Road, according to CCSO. Officials determined Forbes had been murdered.
CCSO deputies seeking information in deadly 2013 kidnapping
Suspects evade MPPD after being spotted at theft in progress, crashing U-Haul in escape
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say the occupants of a U-Haul evaded police Monday morning after being spotted at the scene of a theft in progress. Police were dispatched to the Haven at Indigo Square for a theft in progress around 5:17 a.m. Officers were told the suspect(s) left the scene in a U-Haul truck.
Man who escaped from police arrested in Hardeeville
A man who escaped from police custody this summer was arrested by Hardeeville police and released to Jasper County deputies Aug. 4, the sheriff’s office said. Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, was served with Jasper County arrest warrants for attempted murder and escape, police said. Hardeeville police charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Charleston Police take man into custody after attempted robbery at car wash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is in custody after an attempted robbery at a West Ashley car wash, according to Charleston Police. Authorities said the man tried to take a person's vehicle at the Time to Shine car wash along Savannah Highway Wednesday morning, but was unsuccessful. The...
OCSO searching for person of interest in homicide case
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest in a recent homicide case. Investigators are looking to speak with 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. This is in reference to a man found deceased in his Five Chop Road home...
BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who succumbed to her injuries after being struck be a vehicle over the weekend. Samantha Hines, 18, of Ladson, died at 12:36 p.m. on August 8, a day after being struck. The collision occurred on Highway 78,...
Summerville man accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing criminal charges after he is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl. Jason Thomas, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened about six months ago while the girl was sleeping […]
West Ashley parent fights off armed man who entered home after failed carjackings
A West Ashley father fought off an armed suspect who entered the family's home the morning of Aug. 10 after attempting to hijack two cars at a nearby car wash, authorities say. Charleston police are investigating the failed carjackings, while the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction over the...
1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Dorchester County crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 66-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Wednesday crash in Dorchester County. Robert Rudd, from Ridgeville, died at the scene after the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a dump truck, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
