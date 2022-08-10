ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a homicide. Deputies responded Monday morning to a home alarm and found smoke and fire coming from the home, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Deputies then called for the fire department to respond to the home.
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/11/22) -- The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Antonio Mixon of Summerville. Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police seek missing teen last seen in May

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in North Charleston are hoping to find a teenager who was last heard from in May 2022. On Thursday, police said 16-year-old Christopher Vargas was last seen at a friend's house along Dorchester Road. Vargas is described as having black hair and brown...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO deputies seeking information in deadly 2013 kidnapping

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the nine-year anniversary of the day a 35-year-old Ravenel man was found beaten to death. In the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2013, Charleston County deputies responded to reports of a dead body found by a resident on Pine Hill Road. When law enforcement arrived, they found Nathanial Forbes lying in […]
RAVENEL, SC
blufftontoday.com

Man who escaped from police arrested in Hardeeville

A man who escaped from police custody this summer was arrested by Hardeeville police and released to Jasper County deputies Aug. 4, the sheriff’s office said. Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, was served with Jasper County arrest warrants for attempted murder and escape, police said. Hardeeville police charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

OCSO searching for person of interest in homicide case

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest in a recent homicide case. Investigators are looking to speak with 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. This is in reference to a man found deceased in his Five Chop Road home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
PINEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 18-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who succumbed to her injuries after being struck be a vehicle over the weekend. Samantha Hines, 18, of Ladson, died at 12:36 p.m. on August 8, a day after being struck. The collision occurred on Highway 78,...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Dorchester County crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 66-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Wednesday crash in Dorchester County. Robert Rudd, from Ridgeville, died at the scene after the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a dump truck, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

