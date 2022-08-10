A man who escaped from police custody this summer was arrested by Hardeeville police and released to Jasper County deputies Aug. 4, the sheriff’s office said. Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, was served with Jasper County arrest warrants for attempted murder and escape, police said. Hardeeville police charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

HARDEEVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO