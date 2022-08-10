Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County Fair Association gets more money to make improvements to fairgrounds
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will get more money to make improvements. The Vigo County Fair Association gave a special presentation Monday at the redevelopment commission meeting. County fair officials touched on all of the improvements they have made to the grounds this past year. These...
WTHI
Vigo County Council fine-tuning 2023 budget - see the latest numbers
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council continues to fine-tune its 2023 budget. The budget is paid for through property taxes, income taxes, fees, and miscellaneous revenue. The proposed budget is more than $84.5 million. That's about $13 million more than this year's budget. Now, of that total,...
WTHI
County commissioners work to develop a plan to make upcoming Riley spur trail a visitor destination
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is quickly moving along on the six-mile Riley spur trail. County crews are removing some of the old railroad ties along the trail. After the ties are removed, workers will begin mowing down some of the overgrown grass in the area. Vigo County Commissioner...
WTHI
Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
WTHI
Vigo County commissioners take steps to keep kids safe as school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may still be sunny and warm out, but it will not stay that way for the rest of the school year. Vigo County Commissioners have been working with local schools on keeping kids safe on the road during bad weather. Commissioners are getting bus...
WTHI
INDOT provides an update for ongoing construction projects
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you hit the roads in the Wabash Valley, you've likely noticed several road-closed signs - but several have started to reopen. State Road 63 between Terre Haute and Clinton is ready for drivers. The northbound lanes were closed, but as of Thursday morning that is no longer the case.
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
WTHI
"You got to have dedication..." Van Buren Fire Department looking for more volunteers
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, nearly 70% of all firefighters are volunteers. But, the number has decreased over the years. Something one local fire department knows first hand. The Van Buren Fire Department serves about 37 square miles in Clay County. While it's an...
WTHI
New pavilion dedicated in 12 Points neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute is adding more features for the community. On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization dedicated a new shelter. It's located by Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The pavilion will be used for the creator's market, farmer's market and even for...
985theriver.com
100+ new Vigo County teachers ready for the classroom
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 100 new teachers attended orientation Monday for the Vigo County School Corporation. Director of Communications for VCSC Teresa Stuckey said that the school corporation is very close to having all of their elementary positions filled. Adding that the organization is narrowing down the open secondary positions.
WTHI
Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
WTHI
Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety. It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of Corrections for a previous parole violation. […]
WTHI
Vigo County man killed in single-vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash. The crash happened just before 1:00 at State Road 641 and Woodsmall. According to police, 72-year-old Noaman Botros was in his SUV driving east on 641. For an unknown reason, he left the road and crashed into a bridge support.
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
WIBC.com
Enough Concrete to Replace a Pyramid: New Runway Being Built at the Airport
INDIANAPOLIS--It’s enough concrete to build a two-lane highway all the way from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. But, some of the old concrete will be recycled for the new runway being built at the Indianapolis International Airport. And, the constructions means 2,700 jobs. Part of the reason a new runway...
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
WTHI
New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
WTHI
Police investigate Thursday morning shooting at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a Thursday morning shooting in Terre Haute. Police say it happened just before 6:00 at 9th and Poplar Streets. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Police said the shooter took off before they arrived. The condition...
