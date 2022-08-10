ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Vigo County Council fine-tuning 2023 budget - see the latest numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council continues to fine-tune its 2023 budget. The budget is paid for through property taxes, income taxes, fees, and miscellaneous revenue. The proposed budget is more than $84.5 million. That's about $13 million more than this year's budget. Now, of that total,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

INDOT provides an update for ongoing construction projects

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you hit the roads in the Wabash Valley, you've likely noticed several road-closed signs - but several have started to reopen. State Road 63 between Terre Haute and Clinton is ready for drivers. The northbound lanes were closed, but as of Thursday morning that is no longer the case.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
#County Government#Infrastructure#The Vigo County Council#American
WTHI

New pavilion dedicated in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute is adding more features for the community. On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization dedicated a new shelter. It's located by Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The pavilion will be used for the creator's market, farmer's market and even for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

100+ new Vigo County teachers ready for the classroom

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 100 new teachers attended orientation Monday for the Vigo County School Corporation. Director of Communications for VCSC Teresa Stuckey said that the school corporation is very close to having all of their elementary positions filled. Adding that the organization is narrowing down the open secondary positions.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety. It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of Corrections for a previous parole violation. […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County man killed in single-vehicle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash. The crash happened just before 1:00 at State Road 641 and Woodsmall. According to police, 72-year-old Noaman Botros was in his SUV driving east on 641. For an unknown reason, he left the road and crashed into a bridge support.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
CLAY CITY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
CLAY COUNTY, IN

