Thousands of retired public workers without coverage after glitch in system

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of retired public workers found themselves without medical coverage, after a glitch when the state agency handling the benefits switched to a new system.

KHON2 Action Line volunteers received several reports from folks who recently retired, and who didn’t know their insurance had lapsed until they were at the doctor’s or dentist’s office.

The Hawaii Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund (EUTF) said they were unable to process enrollments for the month of April 2022 which caused some to lose coverage.

The agency which oversees retiree benefits said it is now 75% caught up on the backlog and estimates fewer than 5% of its 110,000 members were impacted.

If you are one of the people affected, find out what to do if you still don’t have confirmation of coverage by clicking here.