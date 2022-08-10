Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Danville schools open with handful of vacancies
Danville school leaders say they filled most of the vacancies created by summer turnover. But there are still a few positions to fill as they begin the 2022-2023 school year. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some were newly created and others were existing positions left vacant. Assistant Superintendent Natalie Halloran told the School Board Thursday that only a small handful remain. “For the few remaining vacancies we will open the year with certified staffer in the classrooms, so all students will have a certified teacher in front of them,” Halloran said.
WSLS
School districts prioritize safety as students get ready for school
ROANOKE, Va. – Many school districts are making final safety preparations to welcome your kids back to the classroom. T.J. Slaughter, the Director of School Safety for the Martinsville School Division, recently informed city leaders about how they are keeping students safe. One of those safety additions is a...
WSLS
Henry Co. starts school year with substitutes, as they look to fill openings
HENRY Co., Va. – Seven substitutes will start the year as Henry County Public Schools looks to fill open positions when students head back to class Wednesday, August 10. School spokesperson Monica Hatchett says the following positions are open:. Teachers - 7 - “We will have substitutes in place...
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
WDBJ7.com
Salem City Schools discusses safety ahead of new school year
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools doesn’t start until the end of August, but an important topic was discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting: safety. “This year one of the key areas we’re going to be emphasizing with staff is security of the building, the doors, making sure all our doors are locked at all times. We’re getting some posters to put on all our interior doors reminding students and staff not to prop doors, not to open doors for anyone at any time and make sure that all visitors are channeled back to the main office,” said Dr. Curtis Hicks, superintendent of Salem City Schools.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Schools ready to welcome students back
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday morning, students will once again roam the Franklin County Public Schools halls. Like many school systems across southwest Virginia, FCPS used the summer to bring in new teachers for the school year. “We’ve hired 80 new staff for the upcoming year. We are super...
WSLS
Blacksburg leaders looking for community input on playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A beloved park in Blacksburg will see changes soon, and town leaders are looking for everyone’s input – especially input from kids. Blacksburg Parks and Recreation said that the Hand-in-Hand playground in Blacksburg Municipal Park is starting to show its age – at 30 years old, the wooden playground has brought joy to the community, but leaders say it needs to be remodeled to meet safety standards.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
WSLS
Pulaski school leaders putting student safety, school security first
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski school leaders are putting student safety and school security on the top of their list of things to address this year, like many other schools in the region. On Tuesday, the Pulaski County School Board completed a series of meetings that were held to...
WSLS
12 schools in Bedford County offering students free meals this year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students at select schools in Bedford County will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. School officials say more than 10 schools met the criteria for the program based on their economically disadvantaged status, which includes:
whee.net
City schools begin new year
Martinsville City Schools began their school year yesterday with little fanfare. School officials said everything ran smoothly. Patrick County Schools start back on Wednesday and Henry County Schools are slated to begin on Monday.
WSLS
Radford city schools to delay start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. – Radford students will be heading back to the classroom two weeks later than originally planned. Officials said the delay is due to repairs and upgrades that took longer than expected due to a shortage in workers and products. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin Co. Schools battling bus driver shortage
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Across the country and across the Commonwealth, school bus driver shortages have been a common issue since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In Franklin County, for example, there are currently 18 openings for drivers. Franklin County Public Schools says it has plans in...
WSLS
Amherst County looks to conduct study, address concerns over Fire-EMS services
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County leaders want to review their Public Safety Department to see how they can be better prepared for any situation. Virginia’s Fire Services Board would evaluate the county’s resources, personnel, and organization. Amherst County administrator Dean Rodgers said the last study was...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
WSLS
Grant to combat addiction in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization just received a grant to aid in the fight against substance abuse. The Roanoke Valley Collective Response was awarded $1.4 million and will use the money to develop a peer recovery network for substance abuse. The award comes from the federal Substance Abuse...
WSLS
Franklin County leaders approve more school resource officer positions
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools will be back in the classroom on Wednesday and students can expect some new faces in the halls. The Franklin County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved funding to add six additional school resource officer positions. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
Henry Co. School Board Ridgeway seat to be filled in November election
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Residents of the Ridgeway district in Henry County will have the opportunity to serve on the Henry County School Board (HCBS) through a special election this November. According to school board officials, a writ of election was approved by Henry County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McGarry on Friday, Aug. 5 […]
