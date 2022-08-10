ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Danville schools open with handful of vacancies

Danville school leaders say they filled most of the vacancies created by summer turnover. But there are still a few positions to fill as they begin the 2022-2023 school year. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some were newly created and others were existing positions left vacant. Assistant Superintendent Natalie Halloran told the School Board Thursday that only a small handful remain. “For the few remaining vacancies we will open the year with certified staffer in the classrooms, so all students will have a certified teacher in front of them,” Halloran said.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

School districts prioritize safety as students get ready for school

ROANOKE, Va. – Many school districts are making final safety preparations to welcome your kids back to the classroom. T.J. Slaughter, the Director of School Safety for the Martinsville School Division, recently informed city leaders about how they are keeping students safe. One of those safety additions is a...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem City Schools discusses safety ahead of new school year

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools doesn’t start until the end of August, but an important topic was discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting: safety. “This year one of the key areas we’re going to be emphasizing with staff is security of the building, the doors, making sure all our doors are locked at all times. We’re getting some posters to put on all our interior doors reminding students and staff not to prop doors, not to open doors for anyone at any time and make sure that all visitors are channeled back to the main office,” said Dr. Curtis Hicks, superintendent of Salem City Schools.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County Public Schools ready to welcome students back

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday morning, students will once again roam the Franklin County Public Schools halls. Like many school systems across southwest Virginia, FCPS used the summer to bring in new teachers for the school year. “We’ve hired 80 new staff for the upcoming year. We are super...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Blacksburg leaders looking for community input on playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A beloved park in Blacksburg will see changes soon, and town leaders are looking for everyone’s input – especially input from kids. Blacksburg Parks and Recreation said that the Hand-in-Hand playground in Blacksburg Municipal Park is starting to show its age – at 30 years old, the wooden playground has brought joy to the community, but leaders say it needs to be remodeled to meet safety standards.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
WSLS

12 schools in Bedford County offering students free meals this year

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students at select schools in Bedford County will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. School officials say more than 10 schools met the criteria for the program based on their economically disadvantaged status, which includes:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
whee.net

City schools begin new year

Martinsville City Schools began their school year yesterday with little fanfare. School officials said everything ran smoothly. Patrick County Schools start back on Wednesday and Henry County Schools are slated to begin on Monday.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Radford city schools to delay start of school by two weeks

RADFORD, Va. – Radford students will be heading back to the classroom two weeks later than originally planned. Officials said the delay is due to repairs and upgrades that took longer than expected due to a shortage in workers and products. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push...
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Franklin Co. Schools battling bus driver shortage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Across the country and across the Commonwealth, school bus driver shortages have been a common issue since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In Franklin County, for example, there are currently 18 openings for drivers. Franklin County Public Schools says it has plans in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Grant to combat addiction in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization just received a grant to aid in the fight against substance abuse. The Roanoke Valley Collective Response was awarded $1.4 million and will use the money to develop a peer recovery network for substance abuse. The award comes from the federal Substance Abuse...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. School Board Ridgeway seat to be filled in November election

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Residents of the Ridgeway district in Henry County will have the opportunity to serve on the Henry County School Board (HCBS) through a special election this November. According to school board officials, a writ of election was approved by Henry County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McGarry on Friday, Aug. 5 […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA

