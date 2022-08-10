ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College, PA
Pennsylvania Business
Alabama State
State College, PA
WTAJ

Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
BOALSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Dimeling senior residence has new owners

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Horse hospital opens new surgical facility

PATTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — The grand opening of a new surgical facility for horses was celebrated in Centre County on Wednesday. This hospital expansion has been in the works for years. And now, Abington Equine Hospital can begin to close the service gaps in this region's horse health care.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
MassLive.com

Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse

A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
WTAJ

Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
WTAJ

Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
ALTOONA, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State

The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Hollidaysburg Little League team advances to regional final

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Still alive! The Hollidaysburg Little League team has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic regional final of the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg defeated the team from Washington D.C., by a score of 13-0, Thursday afternoon. They will now face off against the team from Delaware...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County

A tractor trailer tried to cross the one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: One dead following electrocution in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that one man has died due to being electrocuted. In their release, they said the male victim was working at the residence when he was electrocuted. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PA man charged with stealing from elderly family member in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Cumberland County with allegedly stealing money from a care-dependent family member. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, felony charges were filed against David Bilbay for allegedly using his role as the caretaker of an elderly family member to steal approximately $88,000.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

