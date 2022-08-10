Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Local man, self-proclaimed 'world's biggest Spider-Man fan' shows off collection
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A local collector showed off his Spider-Man collection in Cambria County Wednesday. Bruce Wechtenhiser says he has been collecting Spider-Man comic books and memorabilia for more than 50 years and calls himself the world's biggest Spider-Man fan. Wechtenhiser is from Johnstown, which is also the...
New equine surgical hospital facility brings ‘comfort’ to horse owners in Happy Valley
Previously, horse owners around Centre County had to drive hours to the nearest equine surgical facility. But depending on the horse’s injury, they might not have hours to wait.
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
5 liquor bottles stolen from State College eatery, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for a man who stole liquor bottles from a restaurant in downtown State College early Monday morning. According to a press release from State College police, the man walked into The Tavern at 2 a.m. when it was closed and stole five liquor bottles from the bar. Him […]
Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café
BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
Dimeling senior residence has new owners
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
WJAC TV
Horse hospital opens new surgical facility
PATTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — The grand opening of a new surgical facility for horses was celebrated in Centre County on Wednesday. This hospital expansion has been in the works for years. And now, Abington Equine Hospital can begin to close the service gaps in this region's horse health care.
Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
WJAC TV
'Responding to the call:' community donates over 70 cases of water to local Fire Dept.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Firefighters are there for the communities they serve 365 days a year. Even when the day is pushing 100 degrees, firefighters push through the blistering heat. Heat from the temperature outside, heat from the flames, and heat from the equipment can cause dehydration. That's...
Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
nittanysportsnow.com
2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State
The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
WJAC TV
Hollidaysburg Little League team advances to regional final
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Still alive! The Hollidaysburg Little League team has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic regional final of the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg defeated the team from Washington D.C., by a score of 13-0, Thursday afternoon. They will now face off against the team from Delaware...
Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County
A tractor trailer tried to cross the one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
Police: One dead following electrocution in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that one man has died due to being electrocuted. In their release, they said the male victim was working at the residence when he was electrocuted. The […]
abc27.com
PA man charged with stealing from elderly family member in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Cumberland County with allegedly stealing money from a care-dependent family member. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, felony charges were filed against David Bilbay for allegedly using his role as the caretaker of an elderly family member to steal approximately $88,000.
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning of the Southwest Region championship. Two boys who when they woke up this morning only cared about one thing… get to Williamsport. Suddenly everything changed because in real life things happen just like that … things change in a heartbeat.
