Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire Cleveland
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
How to spend three days in Denver, ColoradoCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDenver, CO
PLANetizen
Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
Denver mayor proposes $1,000 monthly payments to most vulnerable residents
Denver's mayor proposed a universal basic income-inspired program that would see $1,000 monthly payments go to some of the city's most vulnerable residents.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Brian Keegan: Odd election years are temporal gerrymandering
“Uninformed.” “Evading scrutiny.” “Power-hungry.” “Carpetbaggers.” “Chutzpah.” This is how proposals to switch the City of Boulder’s elections to an even-year cycle have been described. As a data scientist and assistant professor at the University of Colorado, I was curious who stands to lose from shifting away from odd-year elections given this venomous rhetoric. Using open data from the offices of the county clerk, assessor’s office and the state demography office, I analyzed the makeup and behavior of voters in each of the City of Boulder’s 88 precincts for every election between 2000 and 2021. I found two powerful patterns: the precincts with the highest turnout in odd election years are richer and older than precincts with lower turnout.
Westword
Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword
On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora gives unanimous initial approval to cool weather turf ban
Aurora City Council gave unanimous approval on first reading Monday night to a bill that restricts the use of nonfunctional grass in new development throughout the city. Should the bill pass on its second vote, Aurora would become the first municipality in Colorado to restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for the creation of new golf courses. As defined in the ordinance, cool weather turf includes Kentucky bluegrass and fescue.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
FACT CHECK: Kirkmeyer Has a Record of Being an Extreme Anti-Abortion Activist
Longtime Republican strategist Dick Wadhams told The Denver Post this week that congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer “does not have a record of being an activist on abortion.”. In fact, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Kirkmeyer celebrated the decision and specifically noted her long history...
Denver to increase its minimum wage to $17.29 an hour
Denver's minimum wage will increase to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1, according to a news release from the city. Minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will increase to $14.27 per hour if they earn at least $3.02 in tips per hour. Denver is among dozens of cities...
Daily Record
Polis pushes plan to turn Colorado’s school bus fleet electric. Critics say it’s impractical
The wheels on the bus still go round ‘n round, but the motor won’t go vroom, vroom, vroom. Instead, the buses outside of Aurora School Public Schools Edna & John W. Mosley campus Tuesday whirred as they went, powered by electric motors and as displays of what state leaders hope will be the norm in the not-too-distant future.
boulderreportinglab.org
The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?
In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
weldgov.com
Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair
The 104th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,564,000! This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons, which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2021 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,355,000.
Survivors of East Troublesome Fire sue insurance company
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — There are survivors of the East Troublesome Fire in October 2020 who are suing their insurance company – they claim State Farm low-balled them on rebuilding costs and took too long to pay their claims. "We found a number of other families with the...
highlandsranchherald.net
Big doings as Littleton festival returns
A concert and a fireworks show on Aug. 12 at Littleton’s Sterne Park will mark the start of the 2022 Western Welcome Week, the signature Littleton event that occurs each summer. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic to this kickoff event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sterne Park is at Spotswood Street and Shepperd Avenue, southeast of downtown Littleton.
Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive
Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics.
Denver mayor, community remove anti-Chinese historical marker in LoDo
As part of the continued reckoning with Denver's history of violence toward the Chinese community in the Mile High City, Mayor Hancock and advocates are removing an "anti-Chinese historical marker" from a building in Lower Downtown Monday.
Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases
(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
US 85 lane widening project begins next month
The stretch of U.S. 85 the project will impact.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County will widen U.S. 85 by two lanes beginning on September 26, causing traffic delays for the duration of its construction.
O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month
A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
Colorado Daily
Sister Donna Ryan, Boulder Shelter founder, remembered as ‘nonjudgmental, caring and inclusive’
Sister Donna Ryan had a knack for making dreams a reality. So much so that her fellow Sisters of Mercy had a running joke, in which they’d consider “who but Donna” when discussing her quirks and accomplishments. Ryan, a Sister of Mercy and founder of the Boulder...
Summit Daily News
Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County
Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
