“Uninformed.” “Evading scrutiny.” “Power-hungry.” “Carpetbaggers.” “Chutzpah.” This is how proposals to switch the City of Boulder’s elections to an even-year cycle have been described. As a data scientist and assistant professor at the University of Colorado, I was curious who stands to lose from shifting away from odd-year elections given this venomous rhetoric. Using open data from the offices of the county clerk, assessor’s office and the state demography office, I analyzed the makeup and behavior of voters in each of the City of Boulder’s 88 precincts for every election between 2000 and 2021. I found two powerful patterns: the precincts with the highest turnout in odd election years are richer and older than precincts with lower turnout.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO