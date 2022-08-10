Read full article on original website
Chesterfield to hold community meeting series on bond referendum
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield School Board and Board of Supervisors are hosting a series of community meetings in September to help share information and answer any questions on the upcoming board referendum. Chesterfield residents will vote on the Community Facilities Bond Plan which authorizes the use of $540...
Applications open for Chesterfield fall Citizens Police Academy
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department has opened its fall Citizens Police Academy applications. There is a morning academy and an evening academy. The evening academy is held Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 6 through Oct. 18 at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 1801 Camborne Road. The morning academy is held on Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A location will be announced later.
‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
Mother honors daughter five years after events of Aug. 12 in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Today, a pair of Confederate statues no longer stand in Charlottesville. Five years have passed since those controversial symbols drew thousands for what would become a violent and deadly August day. Susan Bro lost her daughter in 2017, following the failed Unite the Right Rally. “Most...
Broad Street improvement projects impact businesses
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond was awarded a multi-million dollar grant known as the Smart Scale Grant, which it is using to tackle several road improvements on Broad Street that would have usually taken years to complete. For the next year, a nearly 5-mile portion of Broad Street between 3rd...
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
Henrico offering $10 rabies vaccinations for pets
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police will provide rabies vaccines for dogs and cats for $10 at the Henrico County Government Center. Pet owners have to register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian. Each vaccine must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and a certificate of immunization come with each vaccination.
Man dead, woman injured in Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and a woman was injured in a double shooting Saturday evening. Around 7:36 p.m. on Aug. 13, Richmond Police responded to the 900 block of St. Paul Street, where they found an adult man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Juvenile charged in connection to May homicide; police still seek information
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile has been charged in connection to a homicide that happened in May, police say. At around 9:30 p.m. on May 29, dispatchers received calls about a shooting on the 3800 block of Delmont Street. When officers arrived, they learned the victim, Deonte’ Price, 24,...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Atlee High School’s football field. On Saturday, Aug. 13, deputies received a call from a person saying a dead man was lying on the ground near the field. When they arrived around 1:24 p.m., they found an adult man deceased lying on the ground near the press box.
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
One dead after van overturns on I-95
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-95. Officials say a van overturned near Willis Road in Chesterfield County. This is still an active investigation at this time. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each...
Richmond Symphony announces fall 2022 concerts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony has announced the lineup for the Fall 2022 season! This end-of-the-year lineup has someone for everyone, whether you’re a classical, classic rock fan or just a lover of music. This year’s series is as follows:. September. FREE ADMISSION Community Concert at...
Driver pronounced dead in car crash on South Providence
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving in the 1100 block of South Providence Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when it crossed the double-yellow lines and into a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van.
One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike. A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an...
Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns for a terrifying time Sept. 9
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream is back with a “twisted new game” and a new host starting Friday, Sept. 9. The park is having a game show where every guest is a contestant led to their destiny by the Master of Scare-monies through five haunted houses, five terror-tories, four sinister shows, two party zones and scares awaiting at every turn.
Fans return to Richmond Raceway for NASCAR weekend
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The action track will be packed over the next few days as the Richmond Raceway is hosting the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series this weekend. Fans were already gearing up for the races on Friday, with many of them camping out all weekend long. Some people went all out with their camping setups, with one group even having a pool.
