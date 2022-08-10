RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO