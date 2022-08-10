Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
High School Football Preview: Rhinelander Hodags
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The quest for the Great Northern Conference title for the Rhinelander Hodags is officially underway as they participated in a scrimmage yesterday in Minocqua. The Hodags are coming off of an 8-2 season that featured some dominant defensive play, only holding opponents to 53 points last year....
WJFW-TV
High school football preview: multiple schools host scrimmages
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school football season starts in one week and teams are starting to get back in shape for their Week 1 matchups on August 19th. There were a number of towns hosting scrimmages today, such as Tomahawk and Minocqua. In Tomahawk, the teams participating were Tomahawk, Colby, Rib Lake/Prentice and Wittenberg-Birnamwood. In Minocqua, the teams were Lakeland Union, Rhinelander and Northland Pines.
WJFW-TV
Runners compete in annual Hodag Run For Your Life
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Families made their way to Hodag Park Saturday to compete in the annual Hodag Run For Your Life. Running enthusiasts participated in events such as the 10K, 5K, and 5K stroller races. Kids also got a chance to race against the Hodag at the end of the event.
WJFW-TV
Two trail races bring people from across the state to Lincoln County
GLEASON, Wis. (WJFW) - If you're looking to take a hike or ride this weekend, you're in luck. The Thunderdown in the Underdown bike races, which started in 1989 will be back in Praire Dells tomorrow. The course will use a single track of the Underdown County Forest and now...
WJFW-TV
Dragon boat racers getting ready for the Minocqua Dragon Boat Festival
While the waters here at Torpy Park may be calm now, come august 20th the dragon boat festival will begin and boats will be racing across the water for their own chance at glory. "It’s really a great thing to be back. We have teams coming from out of town...
WJFW-TV
Governor Evers speaks on top priorities at Rhinelander Cafe & Pub
RHINELANDER- Julia Cohen looks at the Northwoods and sees progress. A lot of that progress, she says, is thanks to Governor Evers. “He has a track record of supporting small businesses in rural areas and has really helped develop our roads and helped our infrastructure," said Cohen. "I drove down from Eagle River this morning, and I got to see a lot of the construction; roads are so much better.”
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk welcomes Qualheim's
Earlier today, the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce welcomed Willis Qualheim and his new True Value Hardware Store to the Tomahawk community. After six weeks of preliminary opening and months of construction and remodeling, Tomahawk’s Qualheim’s True Value is officially open for business. “Today is our grand opening, we’ve...
WJFW-TV
Gov Evers Visits Rhinelander 8-12-22
WJFW-TV
School District of Rhinelander looks to boost bus driver pay amid shortage
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In a few weeks, students will be preparing to go back to school, but with the nationwide bus driver shortage, it may cause a problem for some school districts. "Covid I think made it a faster pace then we had hoped so yeah, we are quite a few drivers and having to make some drastic changes because of that," said Kim Weyers.
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson pleads guilty to homicide of Hannah Miller
Friday in Oneida County Court, Christopher Anderson pled guilty to first degree intentional homicide of Hannah Miller. Miller was found dead June 30, 2021. Anderson was expected to go to trial next week, but that will not happen. Anderson is set to appear at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday August...
WJFW-TV
Lac Du Flambeau Workforce Center Opens 8-12-22
WJFW-TV
Evers appoints new Oneida County judge
RHINELANDER - Governor Tony Evers has finally filled the vacancy at the Oneida County Court. Mary Roth Burns will take over the seat left by Judge Patrick O’Melia. She is the first female judge in the history of Oneida County and will complete a term ending July 31 next year.
