A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old female to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
6-year-old girl shot 9 times in Atlanta park remains critical, mother says
ATLANTA — A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a mass shooting at an Atlanta park was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Serenity Stephens was one of six...
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
CBS 46
Video that shows woman aggressively arrested in Atlanta sparks uproar
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A controversial video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night in what appears to be an aggressive manner by police, has sent the community in an uproar. Video shared on social media shows a woman speaking with an Atlanta police officer; the video...
Argument over cold McDonald’s fries leads to chase and arrest of murder suspect
A murder suspect is behind bars after an argument over cold McDonald's fries led to a police chase.
CBS 46
Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
Child struck by train near Melvin Drive Park in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A child has been hit by a train near Melvin Drive Park Thursday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Authorities said it happened along Melvin Drive SW, just east of Kimberly Road, in southwest Atlanta around 9 p.m. APD said the child is alert, conscious and...
Police chase ends with car crashing into package store, one dead
ATLANTA — A police chase has ended in violence in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that a man is dead after witnesses say he slammed his car into a package store and then they heard a shot. Jones obtained exclusive video from a witness who saw...
CBS 46
Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
Police release video showing wanted suspect in deadly apartment shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released a video of a man whom they said shot and killed another. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW near Pierce Avenue NW. Police said one man died in the shooting. The video...
Cold French fries lead to arrest of man wanted for murder | Here's how
KENNESAW, Ga. — A man wanted for murder is behind bars after calling police about cold French fries at a McDonald's in Kennesaw. Body cam video from Kennesaw Police officers on Aug. 5 shows they were called to the fast food location when a customer, Antoine Sims, said he was served cold fries.
Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are explaining why they say an officer used force while arresting a woman earlier this week. A video that has since gone viral shows one angle of the arrest. Now, police are releasing the video from the officer’s body-worn camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex. Video appears to show...
Photos released of suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park
Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr....
Man stabs 66-year-old roommate to death in Ellenwood, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested a man whom they say stabbed his roommate to death after they got into an argument. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a home on...
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Man in U-Haul shot by police following dispute; GBI investigating
ATLANTA - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect hospitalized with critical injuries. Atlanta Police responded to a call about a dispute at an apartment building on Gibson Street at Memorial Drive just before one this afternoon, involving an individual in a U-Haul. When the officer...
11-year-old girl found after disappearing while leaving babysitter’s house, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County who was missing for nearly 15 hours has been located and is safe. Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. leaving her babysitter’s house on N. DeKalb Drive just off of I-285 in Atlanta. Police did...
Lockdown lifted at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A lockdown has been lifted at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County Thursday afternoon. Gwinnett Police said the lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m. The high school is located in Lilburn, Georgia off of Pleasant Hill Road. The Gwinnett Police Department added that the school's...
11Alive
