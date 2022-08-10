ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Video that shows woman aggressively arrested in Atlanta sparks uproar

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A controversial video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night in what appears to be an aggressive manner by police, has sent the community in an uproar. Video shared on social media shows a woman speaking with an Atlanta police officer; the video...
CBS 46

Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
SCOTTDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex. Video appears to show...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man in U-Haul shot by police following dispute; GBI investigating

ATLANTA - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect hospitalized with critical injuries. Atlanta Police responded to a call about a dispute at an apartment building on Gibson Street at Memorial Drive just before one this afternoon, involving an individual in a U-Haul. When the officer...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
