Lebanon-Express
Knights baseball: Pitching, defense hold down Raptors as Corvallis moves on to title game
Pitching was up to the task again Saturday night as Corvallis won a third straight lose-or-go-home game in the West Coast League baseball playoffs. The Knights will play for a sixth consecutive league title after dispatching Ridgefield 5-2 in the South Division championship game at Goss Stadium. Duke Brotherton and...
Knights baseball: Smith's bat, team's combined two-hitter push Corvallis into next round
One pitch and one swing changed all the momentum Thursday night. Yakima Valley had to feel as though it still had some juice despite trailing 1-0, having held Corvallis to just one run through five innings after snuffing out so many opportunities with runners on base. But Tanner Smith quickly...
Dakota Johnson
It is with a very heavy heart we announce the unexpected passing of Dakota Johnson of Corvallis, Oregon. He left this earth too early, at the young age of 26. Dakota was born in Missoula, Montana on Oct. 15, 1995. He was known for his quirkiness, and ability to put a smile on people's faces with his humor and sarcastic remarks. Although his life was too short, the impression he left on family and friends will never be forgotten. Dakota had extensive knowledge with technology but was very passionate about computers. In his free time, he often enjoyed fixing and rebuilding them or playing video games such as League of Legends. Dakota very much enjoyed skiing and was part of the Corvallis High School ski team.
Lebanon makes it official: Voters will decide what to do with 'shrooms
Lebanon’s elected leadership sent the mushroom questions back to voters Aug. 10, codifying the City Council’s decision in July to seek a two-year delay on the rollout of legal psilocybin mushrooms. City Manager Nancy Brewer told councilors implementation is "all over the map," with some counties banning legal...
County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection
Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
