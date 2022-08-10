It is with a very heavy heart we announce the unexpected passing of Dakota Johnson of Corvallis, Oregon. He left this earth too early, at the young age of 26. Dakota was born in Missoula, Montana on Oct. 15, 1995. He was known for his quirkiness, and ability to put a smile on people's faces with his humor and sarcastic remarks. Although his life was too short, the impression he left on family and friends will never be forgotten. Dakota had extensive knowledge with technology but was very passionate about computers. In his free time, he often enjoyed fixing and rebuilding them or playing video games such as League of Legends. Dakota very much enjoyed skiing and was part of the Corvallis High School ski team.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO