ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Dakota Johnson

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the unexpected passing of Dakota Johnson of Corvallis, Oregon. He left this earth too early, at the young age of 26. Dakota was born in Missoula, Montana on Oct. 15, 1995. He was known for his quirkiness, and ability to put a smile on people's faces with his humor and sarcastic remarks. Although his life was too short, the impression he left on family and friends will never be forgotten. Dakota had extensive knowledge with technology but was very passionate about computers. In his free time, he often enjoyed fixing and rebuilding them or playing video games such as League of Legends. Dakota very much enjoyed skiing and was part of the Corvallis High School ski team.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon makes it official: Voters will decide what to do with 'shrooms

Lebanon’s elected leadership sent the mushroom questions back to voters Aug. 10, codifying the City Council’s decision in July to seek a two-year delay on the rollout of legal psilocybin mushrooms. City Manager Nancy Brewer told councilors implementation is "all over the map," with some counties banning legal...
LEBANON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Corvallis, OR
Basketball
Corvallis, OR
College Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
City
Corvallis, OR
Lebanon-Express

County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection

Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
LEBANON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy