On the eve of the trade deadline, a Red Sox player sat on a table inside the visitors clubhouse in Houston, glancing at his phone and scrolling for news, waiting for some indication of the team's plans. He expressed uncertainty about the front-office's plans. Buy? Sell? He was unsure, and no one from the baseball operations department had made the trip to Houston to ease players' concerns. Alone with his thoughts, the player wondered: If the front office dealt away players, how extensive would the teardown be? If they added to the roster, would it be enough to help? "I'm not sure how much support we're going to get," he said, with a resigned wave of disgust.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO