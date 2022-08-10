Red sox first. Tommy Pham doubles to deep center field. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow right field, Anthony Rizzo to Jameson Taillon. Tommy Pham to third. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo. Tommy Pham scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO