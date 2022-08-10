Roth earns spot on Republican ticket after winning lieutenant governor primary
MADISON, Wis. — Roger Roth has earned a spot on the ticket next to the Republican nominee for governor, winning a crowded primary field for lieutenant governor.
Roth was declared the winner at 10:10 p.m. As of 11:35 p.m., he had 31% of the vote, defeating challengers Patrick Testin, Cindy Werner, Jonathan Wichmann and Will Martin.
Wis. Lt. Governor–Republican
Wisconsin Lt. GovernorRoger Roth Patrick Testin
- Roger Roth Winner R 30.1% 178,818
- Patrick Testin R 18.4% 109,350
- Cindy Werner R 13.6% 80,914
- Jonathan Wichmann R 13.3% 79,023
- Will Martin R 9.2% 54,780
- Kyle Yudes R 5.4% 32,042
- David Varnam R 5.2% 30,623
- David King R 4.8% 28,501
Roth will join Tim Michels on the Republican ticket in hopes of defeating Gov. Tony Evers in November.
