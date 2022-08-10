Roth earns spot on Republican ticket after winning lieutenant governor primary

MADISON, Wis. — Roger Roth has earned a spot on the ticket next to the Republican nominee for governor, winning a crowded primary field for lieutenant governor.

Roth was declared the winner at 10:10 p.m. As of 11:35 p.m., he had 31% of the vote, defeating challengers Patrick Testin, Cindy Werner, Jonathan Wichmann and Will Martin.

Wis. Lt. Governor–Republican

Wisconsin Lt. Governor

Roger Roth Patrick Testin 594,051 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: August 11, 2022 6:34 AM 6:34 am CDT

Roth will join Tim Michels on the Republican ticket in hopes of defeating Gov. Tony Evers in November.

RELATED: Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

For more election news and results as votes are counted, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.