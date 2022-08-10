ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roth earns spot on Republican ticket after winning lieutenant governor primary

By Jaymes Langrehr
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. — Roger Roth has earned a spot on the ticket next to the Republican nominee for governor, winning a crowded primary field for lieutenant governor.

Roth was declared the winner at 10:10 p.m. As of 11:35 p.m., he had 31% of the vote, defeating challengers Patrick Testin, Cindy Werner, Jonathan Wichmann and Will Martin.

Wis. Lt. Governor–Republican

Wisconsin Lt. Governor

Roger Roth Patrick Testin
  • Roger Roth Winner R 30.1% 178,818
  • Patrick Testin R 18.4% 109,350
  • Cindy Werner R 13.6% 80,914
  • Jonathan Wichmann R 13.3% 79,023
  • Will Martin R 9.2% 54,780
  • Kyle Yudes R 5.4% 32,042
  • David Varnam R 5.2% 30,623
  • David King R 4.8% 28,501
594,051 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: August 11, 2022 6:34 AM 6:34 am CDT

Roth will join Tim Michels on the Republican ticket in hopes of defeating Gov. Tony Evers in November.

