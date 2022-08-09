Flagstaff chief on leave as consultant reviews police operation into massage businesses

Flagstaff police Chief Dan Musselman was placed on administrative leave almost a month after an investigation revealed possible misconduct during a police operation looking into potential sex trafficking in massage businesses.

Deputy Chief Scott Mansfield will assume the role as interim police chief throughout Musselman's leave, the duration of which has not been publicly disclosed.

In early July, an ABC15 investigation revealed that while working on a joint operation between Flagstaff police and Homeland Security Investigations, two Flagstaff police officers working undercover got fully naked and allowed themselves to be fondled by the sex trafficking victims they were supposed to be saving on at least five different occasions each.

Despite state law clearly outlining that this activity was illegal, the practices used were approved by Homeland Security agents, Coconino County prosecutors and Flagstaff police.

Employing these tactics during this operation "was not at the behest internally of the Flagstaff police," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy told The Arizona Republic.

"The County Attorney's Office is the entity that gave the directive to the Flagstaff Police Department to be approaching this in this way stating they needed an overt sexual act to take place so that they could prosecute," he said.

The Coconino County Attorney's Office stated they could not comment on any aspect of this case as the investigation is still open.

Chief says officers did not violate state law, claims one is a victim

While the Flagstaff City Council does not have administrative control over the Police Department, council members are working on strategies to address the situation on their end, Deasy said.

"We are looking into and going to have a meeting in the near future regarding policies that we can enact that are best practices," Deasy said, including potentially updating city code and licensing requirements.

"These are the better practices that we're looking into from a policy level to ensure that this situation does not happen again," he said.

Sarah Langley, spokesperson for the city of Flagstaff, said the city is arranging for an "outside consultant" to review the Police Department's undercover operation.

"The purpose of the review is to determine what policies and methodologies could be used, as best practices, in future operations should they occur. The review is not being conducted as an investigation of individual officers involved in this particular operation. Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman has been placed on temporary leave. This is a non-disciplinary action taken at the direction of the City Manager," Langley wrote in an email to The Republic.

Langley would not say whether the officers involved in the operation were placed on leave, citing a Flagstaff policy not to comment on personnel matters.

A city news release posted online July 13 said Flagstaff received complaints from community members in 2019 about businesses operating as "houses of prostitution and possible human trafficking." Officers conducted an undercover operation.

"In each case, the undercover officer requested and paid for only a massage. Sexual contact was initiated by the person providing the massage and the contact was terminated by the undercover officer once it was determined to be overtly sexual in nature. The undercover (officer) did not participate in any sexual acts," the release stated.

The city explained that officers carried out the operation "lawfully" with partner agencies, resulting in 15 arrest warrants and eight search warrants.

"There have been claims made that the officers' actions were illegal; however, this is not correct," said the release.

In his initial response to ABC15's findings, Musselman doubled down on the actions taken by his officers, stating that they did not violate state law because the officers did not sexually touch the massage therapist, but rather they were the ones who were touched.

Musselman went even further, reportedly claiming, "Quite the opposite happened, the subject fondled Officer Eberhardt thereby making him the victim of Sexual Abuse under 13-1404 .”

Deasy first became aware of the operation and the tactics used as well as the later decision to put Musselman on leave when it was reported by news media, "which does speak to a continued lack of transparency to this day," he said.

Weeks ago, Deasy requested records related to this event from the county and he has yet to receive any, he said, but he is expecting to get redacted police reports in the near future.

"I believe that the characterization that this was necessary is inaccurate given how other municipalities and counties have been able to address these situations," Deasy said. "And we need to be implementing these best practices because in my mind this was not a necessary way to investigate."

The Flagstaff City Manager's Office, Musselman, Mansfield and the police union did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Musselman was appointed police chief in December 2020 after serving as interim chief since February 2018.

He was initially hired by the Flagstaff Police Department in 1995 and worked his way up to deputy chief in 2012, according to a department media release. He earned a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice and a masters degree in Public Administration from Northern Arizona University. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy.

AZPOST alerted city in July, waiting for city's investigation to conclude

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, which certifies officers across the state, reached out to the city manager on July 12, after receiving a complaint from a member of the public, according to Executive Director Matt Giordano.

Normally, inquiries are directed to police chiefs as the heads of their respective agencies. But because this case involved Chief Musselman, the inquiry was instead sent to the City of Flagstaff. The city’s investigation is still underway, and AZPOST hasn’t received any more information, Giordano said.

AZPOST reviews internal and criminal investigations of agencies to determine whether rule violations have taken place. If the board decides to take action, it can suspend police officer certifications or revoke them permanently — effectively stripping them of the ability to work anywhere in the state as a police officer.

That decision, however, is still a hypothetical, Giordano said, and the board may elect not to rule on the case at all, depending on what the city’s investigation yields.

“Until I see the investigation and we have a chance to review it, I can’t speculate on what may or may not happen to the involved officers,” he said.

Until the investigation is complete, AZPOST has opened a generic case into the Flagstaff Police Department. Reviews of individual certification records of either the undercover officers or the chief himself, are dependent on whether AZPOST determines misconduct occurred that “rises to the level of an Arizona POST violation,” according to Giordano.

“We always look at anything that would diminish the office of peace officer, the reputation of the profession,” he clarified.

Part of that, Giordano said, is ensuring that none of the 12 rule violations in the Arizona Administrative Code for peace officers have taken place. Violating any of the rules can be grounds to cancel, suspend, decline or revoke certification.

Rule 7 prohibits police officers from committing a felony or “an offense involving dishonesty, unlawful sexual conduct, or physical violence.” In the state of Arizona, sexual assault is a Class 2 felony.

Contact northern Arizona reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch .

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh .

Coverage of northern Arizona on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is funded by the nonprofit Report for America and a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation in association with The Arizona Republic.

