We’re still waiting on a new Luke Bryan album, but we have new music. “Country On” is already burning up the country music charts and is quickly becoming a live favorite. Now, a music video is on the way. Check out a teaser for the video below.
Veteran actor Rex Linn is set to co-star with superstar girlfriend Reba McEntire in the third season of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Deadline reports that Linn will portray the character of Buck Barnes. He’ll play husband to Reba’s character, Sunny Barnes. The Barnes own a glamorous camping business in the series. The pair should have some onscreen chemistry since they’ve been dating since 2020.
Singer Noah Cyrus is letting the world know about her love for her late grandmother in an emotional tribute. Cyrus, whose father is Billy Ray Cyrus, went on Instagram on Saturday while grieving the loss. Those who have lost grandmothers can relate to the depth of love and care we receive from them.
Tim McGraw is on the road performing country music for the folks. But he’s reflecting on his time spent on the set of 1883. Check out a photo that he shared from a pretty hot day on set. “Flashback to shooting #1883TV. Dang it was HOT that day!” he...
Blake Shelton had a break from the road and television recently. The “God’s Country” singer… The post WATCH: Blake Shelton Belts Jason Aldean Classic While on His Tractor at Oklahoma Ranch appeared first on Outsider.
Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is back at work after a scary incident that happened on stage in July. His first show back was in Connecticut. He collapsed during a performance on July 5 at Pine Knob Music Festival in Michigan. It gave fans a scare, but it was merely heat exhaustion. The 75-year-old took a few weeks off from the road to recover and get back into his routine. He took an additional six dates off from the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour that the band has been on with Earth, Wind & Fire.
Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is showing off some stylish looks and cool comments in a new post. Colby, who is one of the show’s hosts along with Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe, stopped by Third Man Records. There is a location in Nashville. The business also has a place in Detroit, too. Well, her visit absolutely blew her away. Fans were digging this new post and we’ll get to their comments in a minute. Right now, take look at Colby’s photo outside Third Man Records.
A 25-foot inflatable Ozzy Osbourne debuted at Comic Con in San Diego a month ago. The massive promotional item was designed by legendary comic book artist Todd McFarlane. Now it’s on the road to promote the “Prince of Darkness’s” newest album. Patient Number 9 hits the streets on September 9, and the inflatable will make its way across the country to spread the word. The trek concludes in New York City on the album’s release date.
Michelle Branch had an interesting weekend. News broke last Thursday that the “Everywhere” singer intends to divorce her husband of three years after learning about an affair. In now-deleted tweets, the 39-year-old alleged that Patrick Carney had an affair with a member of The Black Keys’s team. Carney is the drummer for the Ohio rock band that calls Nashville home.
Country music stars are paying tribute to the acts that made it big in the 90s, and Cody Jinks is joining the chorus. Clint Black has a legendary catalog that includes some of the decade’s biggest country hits. He had singles like “Killin’ Time” and “Better Man” that helped define a sound that is experiencing a major revival. He also joined Cody Jinks for his summer tour. The “Loud and Heavy” singer celebrated Black’s legacy and thanked him for joining. Check out the post below.
Zach Bryan simply will not stop playing music. He’s releasing a new album every week at this point, it seems. He’s touring the country and adding new stops at every turn. And while he’s on the bus, he’s jamming with his boys. We absolutely love to see it. Check out a couple of videos Zach Bryan shared below.
Ashley McBryde is back on the road for her ‘This Town Talks’ Tour. She recently trekked through her home state of Arkansas, and she had an opportunity to visit family. The 39-year-old is from Saddle and she was the daughter of a preacher. While at home, she invited her mom to sing along with an old country-gospel song. Check out the video that she shared to TikTok below.
Country music sensation Chapel Hart will compete in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent this week. And it begs the question, can this girl group from Mississippi do as well as a young Texan did last week?. Drake Milligan sizzled on AGT last Tuesday, performing the original song “Kiss...
For years, those who wished to be part of American Idol had no other option but to travel to the nearest city hosting auditions. Standing in line for hours and sometimes days, the contestant’s road to the stage started as they auditioned in front of a panel of judges before getting a chance to sing to the famous Simon Cowell. Given that American Idol continues after 20 seasons and over 600 episodes, it appears that the trademark for Fox decided to make some changes to how they hold auditions going forward.
Noah Thompson needed a change in his American Idol mojo. His duet with Olivia Faye was “shaky.” He knew he’d needed a jolt to separate himself from the rest of the singers. And that’s why he chose to perform a countrified version of “Stay,” which Rihanna made...
Carlos Santana is back on tour and looking well following his terrifying mid-concert collapse on July 5th. TMZ captured a photo of the 75-year-old guitar legend walking outside of the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown New York City on Friday as he was preparing for his show that night in Connecticut. Santana looked perfectly healthy and was in good spirits as the photographer snapped a few pictures.
Noah Thompson, this year’s American Idol champ, is true-blue country. But he relied on the cover of a famous pop song to sway the judges and fans his way. We’re talking back when Thompson was trying to break through in American Idol. He put his own spin on Rihanna’s “Stay” to make it to the top 24. And then he used the song in the finals to win the crown.
Tragedy struck at the Spanish dance music festival, the Medusa Festival, when a sudden stage collapse killed one attendee and left dozens injured. The event, which instead should have been a fun celebration, was initially set to feature David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and Afrojack. According to Billboard, the stage collapse...
Billy Ray Cyrus broke some tragic news today, sharing with friends and fans that his mom has passed away. Cyrus’ parents were Ron Cyrus, a former politician, and Ruth Ann. Cyrus announced the sad news on Twitter with a sweet photo of his mother. “My mom went to heaven...
