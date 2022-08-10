ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That’s a scam’: Website advertises $100 Nike Jordans

By Kate Bieri, FOX13Memphis.com
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It seemed too good to be true.

“Oh yeah, they gotta be fake,” said Ronnie Body, a Memphis sneakerhead.

“Oh, that’s a scam for sure,” said Judy Stewart, who paid $213 for her Jordans. “Or they’re not real.”

A website claiming to belong to a Memphis company advertises Nike Jordans for less than $100. The business also uses the Walmart logo, but the URL is Rowpet.com.

“If you know what the price of a particular shoe is, and then all of a sudden you see a website that’s selling it for hundreds of dollars less, you have to ask yourself, ‘Why?’” explained Daniel Irwin, a spokesman for the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.

He said more than a dozen people have reported losing money to the website in the past 10 days, with two of the victims living in the Mid-South.

“These particular people thought they were going to Walmart – they saw the Walmart logo and figured, ‘Hey, it must be a part of Walmart because it’s got the Walmart logo,’ even though it wasn’t Walmart.com,” he said.

The website advertises an address in Memphis, but the location actually belongs to a tobacco shop. The company contact information has no phone number – only a Gmail account.

Irwin said the BBB has received reports of similar websites, like “doeshero.com.”

“It’s profitable for them,” he said. “As long as it is, they’ll continue to do it.”

Here is how he recommends users decipher a legitimate website from a fraud:

  • Double-check that the URL matches the company name
  • Check for “scammer grammar” – misspellings on the site or phrases that don’t appear to be grammatically correct
  • Look for a physical address, corporate email address and working phone number

Irwin also recommends that online shoppers use credit cards whenever possible so they have a greater chance of getting their money back.

“It’s big business,” he said. “It’s just not a legitimate business.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

