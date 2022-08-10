Read full article on original website
giggles
1d ago
I listened to the audio two nights ago. They said what they said. So, now, the whistleblower is the one at fault. This is so wrong.
jocoreport.com
School Officials Criticize Audio Tape Article
SMITHFIELD – At the Tuesday meeting of the Johnston County Board of Education a strong rebuke was made of an article released on Monday in The Johnston County Report. The article included an audio recording of board members Lyn Andrews, Kay Carroll, and Ronald Johnson along with Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt, and Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy.
Johnston County Board of Education approves $177M bond referendum, heads to November ballot
Families in Johnston County can expect a big ask from school board members at the polls this fall. On Tuesday night, the Johnston county Board of Education approved a $177 million bond referendum as a proposal for voter approval. It’s an effort to address overcrowding in schools as the county experiences rapid growth.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers
Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
Public input needed on plans for growth in southeastern Wake County
Garner, N.C. — Residents can share input Wednesday on changes coming to a fast-growing area of Wake County on the border of southeast Garner and Johnston County. The area of focus is the Lower Swift Creek Community (shown in dark purple). Wake County planners have been working on a development plan for months, and Wednesday's meeting is meant to include the community in the conversation.
Wake Co. EMS failed to pay overtime. Now taxpayers are on the hook for nearly $400K
Wake County is paying nearly $400,000 to settle a federal, collective action lawsuit filed by emergency medical services (EMS) workers who claimed they were owed overtime money. The original defendant in the case, Steven Gorrell, filed his lawsuit in March of 2021. After a federal judge moved the case to...
jocoreport.com
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
bpr.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
The 'Parental Rights' Movement Wants Control of Wake County Schools
Becky Lew-Hobbs, a mother of three and candidate for the Wake County school board, joined Moms for Liberty about a year ago. It was during the coronavirus pandemic, when schools were closed, that Lew-Hobbs started watching and participating in virtual school board meetings. Like many parents, she was worried about her children’s education. But Lew-Hobbs also objected to the schools’ moratorium on in-person volunteering and was concerned the school board was overstepping its authority with some COVID-related policies, she says.
NC town to seek new police chief as investigation into resignations, allegations wraps
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
jocoreport.com
Town Of Clayton Expands Workforce With On-The-Job Classroom
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton has welcomed two apprentices to its Water Resources Department, Michael Ratley and Ilona Williams, thanks to a program through the North Carolina Rural Water Association (NCRWA). The two-year training program provides the education and experience necessary to work and thrive in the wastewater...
Town of Kenly moving forward after losing entire police force
Kenly, N.C. — It was a packed house inside Kenly council chambers Monday, where dozens of residents were on edge about the future of the town. Kenly's police chief, four police officers and two town administrators announced their resignations last month. "I don’t want this to separate our town,"...
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
AOL Corp
A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down
A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...
WRAL
Durham County social workers express concern for their safety after activists protest
Durham, N.C. — Durham County leaders are concerned about an activist group that’s been protesting outside the County Human Services Building. WRAL News has obtained email messages that show workers in the Child Protective Services Office feel they’re being threatened by the group called Operation Stop CPS.
cbs17
Holly Springs license plate agency closed for contract violations
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Holly Springs license plate agency for contract violations. The Department of Transportation tells CBS 17 the agency, located at 408 Village Walk Drive, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. NCDOT said the agency had been operated by Chad Price since 2015.
cbs17
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
sanfordnc.net
Sanford Hires New Fire Chief
The City of Sanford has hired Matthew Arnold to serve as Sanford Fire Chief, filling the vacancy left by Chief Wayne Barber in January. Arnold has 23 years of leadership experience with 14 of those in fire and emergency services. Most recently, he served as Battalion Chief for York Area United Fire & Rescue in York, Pennsylvania, a city of approximately 54,000 residents. At York, Arnold oversaw operational and emergency duties and served as the assistant accreditation manager, among other responsibilities, for the department of more than 60 employees and 5 stations.
WRAL
Former head mistress of Montessori School of Raleigh found not guilty of neglect
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Former head mistress of Montessori School of Raleigh found not guilty of neglect. On Monday, the jury unanimously found Nancy Errichetti not guilty of the...
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
