Becky Lew-Hobbs, a mother of three and candidate for the Wake County school board, joined Moms for Liberty about a year ago. It was during the coronavirus pandemic, when schools were closed, that Lew-Hobbs started watching and participating in virtual school board meetings. Like many parents, she was worried about her children’s education. But Lew-Hobbs also objected to the schools’ moratorium on in-person volunteering and was concerned the school board was overstepping its authority with some COVID-related policies, she says.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO