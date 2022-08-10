ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Community Impact Houston

Education in Houston: districts deal with rising costs, discipline concerns as new school year ramps up

Houston ISD's salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 12 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on...
See the scores from Houston ISD's 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness

Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. Elementary schools. Elementary students...
Tutoring Club opens location in Katy

Tutoring Club has locations across the Houston area and the United States. (Courtesy Tutoring Club of Katy). Tutoring Club will host a grand opening of its Katy location at 1721 Spring Green Blvd., Ste. 300, Katy, on Aug. 13 from noon-4 p.m. The open house event will feature games, prizes, free food and drinks, and a raffle for a free month of tutoring. Tutoring Club of Katy had its soft opening in May, providing individualized academic assistance to students from pre-K to college admissions. 346-980-4545. www.tutoringclub.com/katytx.
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD

In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
New apartment complex may be coming soon to Richmond

Fort Bend County commissioners court approved this plat of land for an apartment complex in Richmond on July 12. Public infrastructure plans must be approved to provide utilities to service the development before moving forward, officials said. (Courtesy Fort Bend County) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway...
Harris County budget director signals potential $100M-plus deficit as tax rate vote nears

Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county's deficit.
