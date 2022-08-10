Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
Education in Houston: districts deal with rising costs, discipline concerns as new school year ramps up
Houston ISD's salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 12 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on...
Pearland ISD aims to correct declining student attendance numbers caused by pandemic
Attendance numbers across three area school districts, along with state figures, showed attendance took a fall during the 2021-22 school year. (Jesus Verastegui/Community Impact Newspaper) As enrollment declines, Pearland ISD and districts across the state aim to increase the percentage of students who show up to class by focusing on...
Conroe city administrator, chief financial officer to be terminated Aug. 11, pending vote
Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug. 11 on two items relating to terminating contracts with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug....
See the scores from Houston ISD's 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness
Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. Elementary schools. Elementary students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Bend County prepares for Nov. 3 election, appoints election judges
Fort Bend County commissioners appointed election judges for two-year terms ending in June 2024 at an Aug. 9 meeting. At an Aug. 9 meeting, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved actions toward the Nov. 3 election. Aside from transferring $15,800 from the travel and training fund to information technology...
Houston ISD looks into new school safety enhancements, including visitor check in, electronic doors
Dan Bankhead, general manager of HISD’s Construction Services Department, first unveiled plans at a May 25 meeting of the district’s School Safety and Security committee, which took place one day after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Ahead of the start of...
Tutoring Club opens location in Katy
Tutoring Club has locations across the Houston area and the United States. (Courtesy Tutoring Club of Katy). Tutoring Club will host a grand opening of its Katy location at 1721 Spring Green Blvd., Ste. 300, Katy, on Aug. 13 from noon-4 p.m. The open house event will feature games, prizes, free food and drinks, and a raffle for a free month of tutoring. Tutoring Club of Katy had its soft opening in May, providing individualized academic assistance to students from pre-K to college admissions. 346-980-4545. www.tutoringclub.com/katytx.
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD
In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Bend County Commissioners Court votes to form broadband committee
Members of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court appointed designees to form a Broadband Steering Committee in search of funding for construction of a countywide broadband network. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted to form a Broadband Steering Committee at an Aug. 2 meeting. The committee would...
Pearland ISD trustee raises concerns about district’s policy for inappropriate books
The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association of School Boards’ Update 119. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association...
Friendswood ISD will launch evidence-based reporting pilot for junior high, high school
Across Friendswood High School and Friendswood Junior High School, 43 teachers have opted to use the Success Standards criteria in their grading. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Friendswood ISD will test a new grading system this school year that weights behavior-related Success Standards at 10% of a student’s overall grade....
Alvin ISD receives update on school safety changes, opens safety training to public
Alvin ISD nears completion of its campus safety audits for the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center after the state gave school districts various mandates to be completed by the fall semester. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact Newspaper) The Alvin ISD Police Department will provide active shooter safety training...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Magnolia ISD trustees propose $0.04 tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
MISD proposed a tax rate of $1.1472 during an Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved a proposed tax rate of $1.1472 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23, a $0.04 decrease from the ongoing fiscal year, at an Aug. 8 meeting. At...
Campus data: Pearland ISD enrollment numbers fluctuate; STAAR scores exceed state averages
Pearland ISD saw several trends during the 2021-22 school year when compared to state numbers and the district’s own 2020-21 figures. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pearland ISD saw several trends during the 2021-22 school year when compared to state numbers and the district’s 2020-21 figures. Patterns for PISD in...
Pearland awards contract for installation of surface at Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground
Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. (Rendering courtesy Nikki Kamkar) Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. Pearland City Council at its Aug. 8 regular meeting passed a resolution...
New apartment complex may be coming soon to Richmond
Fort Bend County commissioners court approved this plat of land for an apartment complex in Richmond on July 12. Public infrastructure plans must be approved to provide utilities to service the development before moving forward, officials said. (Courtesy Fort Bend County) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway...
Shenandoah announces intention to decrease property tax rate
The Shenandoah City Council announced its intention to adopt a no-new-revenue rate on Aug. 10. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The City of Shenandoah announced it intends to adopt the no-new-revenue rate of $0.1477 per $100 of valuation during an Aug. 10 meeting. The property tax rate change will be the...
Montgomery County notebook: Tax rate discussion listed for Aug. 9 agenda
Montgomery County commissioners will set a property tax rate to fund the fiscal year 2022-23 budget at the county’s Aug. 9 Commissioners Court session. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners will return for a session of Commissioners Court on Aug. 9. The county agenda can be accessed online,...
League City City Council postpones vote on FY 2022-23 property tax rate
League City residents anxious to learn what the city’s property tax rate will be for next year will have to wait a bit longer. (Courtesy city of League City) League City residents anxious to learn what the city’s property tax rate will be for next year will have to wait a bit longer.
Harris County budget director signals potential $100M-plus deficit as tax rate vote nears
Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county’s deficit.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0