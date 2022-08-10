Read full article on original website
More than 300 Haitian migrants arrived in an overloaded boat off the Florida Keys
A group of more than 300 Haitian migrants arrived offshore from the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol.
Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people
The U.S. Coast Guard said the bodies of two people who were attempting to migrate to South Florida have been recovered from the ocean water off the Florida Keys after a vessel capsized Friday morning.
15 stranded Cuban migrants in the Florida Keys rescued, taken into custody, border patrol says
Another group of migrants land on the shores of the Florida Keys Saturday morning, and the 15 travelers were taken into custody, authorities said.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
A tourist filled a bucket with queen conch in the Keys, police say. He went to jail
Queen conch are found in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and Bermuda but commercial and recreational harvest is generally banned in U.S. waters.
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
It’s About Damn Time! Courtney Clenney Charged With Killing Christian Obumseli
In April, police officers arrested Courtney Clenney, an Instagram influencer, after being accused of fatally stabbing her estranged Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside their trendy Miami apartment. However, Clenney was released after claiming self-defense. After reopening the investigation, police have charged her with Obunseli’s murder, The New York Post reported....
natureworldnews.com
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore on Florida Beach
A Good Samaritan alerted officers to the drugs, Border Patrol's Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
Essence
315 Kids, Adults Escape Gang War In Haiti And 17 Haitian Migrants Found Dead Off Bahamas Coast
Classes are out for summer vacation, but since the attacks, many rooms have been converted into dormitories. Three hundred fifteen people have taken refuge in the Saint-Louis de Gonzague school, which is in the Delmas district in Haiti, running rife with gang wars. According to The Washington Post, the shelter...
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Phys.org
How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail
Florida's marine life attracts people from all over the world—but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state's natural wonders?. Florida has strictly enforced laws in place to protect wildlife. Last week, for instance, a tourist visiting from Houston was accused of taking eight queen conch from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Haitian migrants found dead in waters off Puerto Rico, dozens more found safe on uninhabited island
The bodies of five Haitian migrants were recovered on Thursday morning from waters off Mona Island, an uninhabited land mass in between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard located 66 survivors safely on the island, including two minors. Human smugglers dropped the migrants...
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
Three dead after man takes hostage at Narcotics Anonymous meeting, Florida cops say
A SWAT team entered the building and found the suspect dead.
AOL Corp
Five missing after boat carrying 15 capsizes off coast of Florida Keys, officials say
Two people were dead and eight survivors were rescued from waters off the Florida Keys, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Friday. Authorities continued to search for another five people who are still in the water, they said. The 15 people, all thought to be migrants, were on board "a rustic...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Cape Cod shark sightings – 30 great whites spotted off US coast in two days forcing beaches to close
AT least 30 great white sharks have been spotted lurking off Cape Cod in two days, forcing beaches to close. Data revealed that 14 beasts were detected on August 2 and there were 16 sightings on August 3, according to Sharktivity. Four great whites were spotted lurking by Chatham Harbor...
