WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
14 Illegal Aliens Busted in Laredo Stash House
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) successfully shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas. The incident occurred on August 10, when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station assisted DPS with a possible stash house located on South Meadow Avenue. Through collaborative coordination, they were able to apprehend several individuals that were found inside the apartment.
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east...
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits this weekend!. Starting on Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, Laredo residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard, or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads. According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood. Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield. The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists...
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested. According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of...
Man wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. On Sunday, July 17, Laredo Police officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Milmo Avenue for an accident. The caller mentioned the driver left the scene. When officers go to the scene, they saw visible damage to a vehicle and other property.
Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in Mines Road area
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is advising residents about the cause of a foul odor in the Mines Road area. According to the fire department’s Facebook page, on saturday, August 13, 2022, the odor is due to an oil company that has propane tanks about 2 to 300 yards behind the Green Ranch subdivision.
Accident causes closures on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning car chase results in a crash that sends three people to the hospital. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at 7:28 a.m. after troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Ford Expedition on McPherson Road near Dunkin Donuts.
Laredo College to hold open house
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Class might be in session for both UISD and LISD students, but Laredo College is inviting potential college pupils to check out the courses and amenities the institution has to offer. This Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting an open house event for incoming and returning...
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
418 W Plum St
Nuestros apartamentos estan localizados en un area tranquila de Laredo. Tendra facil acceso a centros de compras, restaurantes, y centros recreativos. Esta unidad con piso de ceramica incluye agua, refrigerador, y estufa!!. Llamenos al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y para programar una visita!!. Welcome Home to the quiet relaxation of...
2118 Santa Barbara St A
Beautiful duplex located in South Laredo! - Property Id: 750811. Each property unit has its own garage and private backyard!. Washer and dryer hookups are available in each unit. Utilities NOT included. Security deposit of $1,300 required (can be paid in 3 payments with rent) Contact for more information!. Apply...
Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights back against would-be thief
Man wanted by Laredo Police for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. As firefighters tackle a brushfire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. Parents in Florida are facing numerous charges for brutally abusing their six children, ultimately leading to the death of a 6-year-old boy, officials said.
Teen travels the world; on track to beat world record
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many 17-year-olds usually go out to the mall or the movies to have fun, but one teen travels the world in his own plane. From Italy to India, 17-year-old Mack Rutherford from Belgium, Europe has seen it all by himself. “I started in Bulgaria and then...
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to the stage
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The flagship fundraiser for the South Texas Food Bank returns after a two year absence. The thirteenth edition of the Empty Bowls fundraiser is happening on Friday at the Sames Auto Arena. The event will feature the iconic, Grammy winning band, Los Lobos. Other special features...
