Red Bluff's "Brew Battle" returns Saturday evening from River Park
RED BLUFF, Ca. — Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, it's the 5th annual "Brew Battle" beer festival from Red Bluff's River Park. Organized by Red Bluff's Active 20-30 Club, the event brings together 50 small businesses to serve the best brews in the Northstate. Fun activities like painting, jenga, and trash-can beer pong are all set up, and there’s also a live band and food trucks.
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
Escaped control burn along Sacramento River near Princeton
PRINCETON, Calif. - A control burn fire got out of control near the Glenn-Colusa County line Thursday night. Early Friday morning the fire was controlled, with a few hot spots still visible. The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters confirmed it started when a controlled burn by the...
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
Costco officially opening store in Linda
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County. On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week
TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
Yuba City Woman and Ex Boyfriend Missing After Reno Trip
(Yuba City, CA) — Yuba City Police Department officials are helping a family look for a Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend. Family members said 28-year-old Janette Pantoja went on a day-long trip to Reno with Juan Almanza, who’s in his early 30s. Pantoja’s last text was to...
Fatal Highway 20 collision blocks westbound lane
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported on Friday that a major crash is blocking the westbound lane of Highway 20 around Leesville Road in Colusa County. According to CHP, the cause of the blockage is due to a fatal head-on collision between a Semi-truck and a sedan. This is a developing story.
Shooting in downtown Chico Thursday night, bystander hit by ricocheted bullet
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department's (CPD) Violence Suppression Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking structure in the downtown area Thursday night. Nobody was injured during the shooting, according to police, but a bystander attending the nearby Farmer's Market was struck by a ricocheted bullet fired during the incident.
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Chico gas station burglary arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a Florida man who is a suspect in a burglary of the Valero gas station in Chico on Aug. 4, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the gas station at 2233 Esplanade was burglarized at about 3 a.m. Officers said the suspect,...
