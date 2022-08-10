ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

CASA offering training to certify as volunteer via Zoom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), you can make a difference in your community by providing a brighter future for a deserving child. “They need to know that somebody is there for them and that somebody is going to talk to the judge for them and advocate for them,” says Karan Albritton, director of SOWEGA CASA, when asked about the foster children who need representation.
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our news team recently covered the active shooter training held by the Muscogee County School District and we applaud the officers, trainers and Superintendent David Lewis for taking it seriously. We know from the recent tragedy in small-town Uvalde, Texas, that such a catastrophic event can...
WTVM

Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Domestic Violence Resources within the Community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -As many as 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men face severe domestic violence from an intimate partner, resulting in injury, stress disorders, contracting sexually transmitted diseases and many other devastating results. Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick from the Columbus Police Department, Lindsey Reis...
WTVM

New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including the widening of a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor,” says Kenneth Franks, an Administrator of the Transportation Investment Act.
WTVM

Local food truck owner talks business in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This pandemic has warped the economy - mass layoffs at the beginning led to a boom in entrepreneurship in Black communities across the country, but especially right here in the Valley. Food truck owner, Asha Pitts, joined our Dee Armstrong to talk business during the pandemic.
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
WTVM

2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
WTVM

2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
WTVM

Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus has been arrested. According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28. On August 1, a federal arrest...
