Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
Leadership DeKalb announces Class of 2023, cross-section of leaders represented
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—A diverse group of established and emerging leaders has been selected to participate in Leadership DeKalb’s Class of 2023. The class members represent a variety of sectors including education, government, healthcare, legal, non-profit, public safety and private business. Since its founding in 1986, Leadership DeKalb convenes...
Comments / 0