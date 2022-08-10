ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
KUTV

Evacuations lifted in Soldier Canyon after flooding at Jacob City Fire burn scar

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The Stockton Police Department on Sunday announced evacuations have been lifted for the mouth of Soldier Canyon following floods on Saturday. Monsoon thunderstorms brought rain across the state, and areas within the Jacob City Fire burn scar were at a heightened risk for flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the canyon was experiencing flash floods and debris flow at the burn site.
STOCKTON, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Soldier Canyon evacuated, road closed after flooding

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon have been evacuated due to flooding, officials said. Stockton police said Soldier Canyon road was shut down on Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area while emergency and road crews worked. Officials with the National Weather...
STOCKTON, UT
KUTV

Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KUTV

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

