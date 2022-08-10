Read full article on original website
KUTV
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
KUTV
Police seeking suspect after shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in West Valley City that hospitalized one man. They responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday in the area of 4350 West and 3100 South. A man was found on the scene with...
KUTV
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
KUTV
Police: Missing man believed to be on trail found deceased at his property
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Stanton John Porter has been discovered deceased in a shed on his property, authorities said. The Unified Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a man last seen around Salt Lake Valley. They said Stanton John Porter, 43, is approximately 5'9"...
KUTV
Evacuations lifted in Soldier Canyon after flooding at Jacob City Fire burn scar
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The Stockton Police Department on Sunday announced evacuations have been lifted for the mouth of Soldier Canyon following floods on Saturday. Monsoon thunderstorms brought rain across the state, and areas within the Jacob City Fire burn scar were at a heightened risk for flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the canyon was experiencing flash floods and debris flow at the burn site.
KUTV
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
KUTV
Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
KUTV
Soldier Canyon evacuated, road closed after flooding
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon have been evacuated due to flooding, officials said. Stockton police said Soldier Canyon road was shut down on Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area while emergency and road crews worked. Officials with the National Weather...
KUTV
One trapped, critically injured after FedEx driver collides with parked cars in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a FedEx driver collided with parked cars and then struck two other pedestrians in Salt Lake City. Officials were waved down by a community member near the area of 450 South 400 West approximately around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.
KUTV
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
KUTV
New UofU high-level position created to address 'student experience' won't oversee safety
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the goal of enhancing campus life for tens of thousands of students, the University of Utah has hired its first-ever "chief experience officer," a high-level position in President Taylor Randall's cabinet. But a recurring issue that has drawn scrutiny and questions for the...
KUTV
Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
KUTV
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
KUTV
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
KUTV
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by car in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized after officials said he was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department said a man was in the area of 325 West and 3400 South on Saturday when he was hit by a pickup truck.
KUTV
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
KUTV
Suspect who was shot by West Valley City police had 63 prior arrests, records show
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was shot by a West Valley City police officer on Sunday has now been charged with multiple felonies. Prior to being shot by police, Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, fired a gun at another man’s head during a robbery in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to charging documents filed Thursday in Third District Court.
KUTV
Suspect arrested in American Fork AMBER Alert, officer-involved critical incident
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert issued out of American Fork has been located and booked into jail. Officials said detectives with the American Fork Police Department located 29-year-old Danny Sihalath Thursday. He was taken to the hospital to be treated...
KUTV
GALLERY: Hot air balloons make sunrise launch at Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few storm clouds weren't going to stand in the way of determined balloonists Friday morning, who gathered in Sandy for the first day of the city's balloon festival. Colorful spheres began to take shape as the balloons filled, and soon the horizon was dotted...
KUTV
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
