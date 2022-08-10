ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Spartanburg Co. WWII veterans’ remains identified decades later

By Alessandra Young
 1 day ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Spartanburg County veterans, whose remains have been missing since World War II, have been identified.

The two fallen heroes have been unknown for decades, one was killed during the Pearl Harbor attack the other as a prisoner of war. Now, they will be able to have a proper burial after all these years.

One of the was in the Navy, the other in the Army Air Corps. Now, their stories are coming to light.

Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Hubert Clement , was from Inman. He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. On December 7. 1941, the ship was attacked at Pearl Harbor.

“Hubert Clement, from Inman, and I know that was a ship they had destroyed during combat there, and they weren’t able to get all the people out,” said Commander Chad Caldwell.

Several torpedoes hit the ship, causing it to capsize. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, DPAA, said he was 30 when he was killed.

Clement’s remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl. His headstone read, “Unknown.”

But now, with his remains being positively identified, he’ll be reburied there with a properly marked grave.

“I know they’re going to be burying him in their actual memorial grounds that they have,” said Commander Caldwell.

One of the veterans is coming home to Spartanburg.

“Staff Sergeant Walker, who’s coming back, wow, that’s an amazing story. What he did, he was taken as a POW and then killed as a POW,” said Commander Caldwell.

Staff Sergeant George Walker was a part of a bombing mission in Germany. He was captured and sent to a prisoner of war camp. Where he was shot, at age 25, trying to escape. His remains were unidentified until June 21 of this year.

“To get our service members back home and provide, provide their family members closure,” said Commander Caldwell.

Commander Chad Caldwell, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said it’s crucial to give these men the burial they deserve.

“To preserve the memories of our veterans, and their orphans and their widows,” he said.

Commander Caldwell said we should never forget the sacrifices they have made.

“They will always that spot in our hearts and minds, because we will not forget,” he said.

The DPAA said Clement will be buried at the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, on October 10, 2022.

They said Walker will be buried in his hometown of Spartanburg, but no date has been set.

The DPAA says both veterans were able to be identified through dental and anthropological analysis, as well as DNA analysis.

