Red Sox’ top prospect Mayer now in Greenville

By Pete Yanity
 1 day ago

Shortstop Marcello Mayer is the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization and he’s now with the Greenville Drive after being promoted from Single A Salem.

Mayer and number six Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan arrived for Tuesday’s series opener against Hickory, a 6-5 win.

It was Jordan who actually stole the spotlight from Mayer, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft who went 0-5 on the night. Jordan, meanwhile, hit two home runs and drove in three as he went three-for-four in his Greenville debut. He was a third round selection in the five round 2020 draft.

