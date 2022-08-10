Red Sox’ top prospect Mayer now in Greenville

Shortstop Marcello Mayer is the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization and he’s now with the Greenville Drive after being promoted from Single A Salem.

Mayer and number six Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan arrived for Tuesday’s series opener against Hickory, a 6-5 win.

It was Jordan who actually stole the spotlight from Mayer, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft who went 0-5 on the night. Jordan, meanwhile, hit two home runs and drove in three as he went three-for-four in his Greenville debut. He was a third round selection in the five round 2020 draft.

