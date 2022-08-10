Read full article on original website
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; man wanted
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; …. Harvick wins again; NASCAR playoff picture remains …. Break the Cycle: Camp HOPE inspires healing for children. Avon residents asked to conserve water due to leak …. North Landing Bridge to close for 3 days...
Police seeking 2 women charged after man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
WAVY News 10
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
Person sent to the hospital following fiery 4-vehicle crash on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
A person was sent to a local hospital following a 4-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Friday morning believed to be endangered
Chesapeake police are looking for a missing woman last seen Friday morning and believed to be endangered.
DOJ: Gang member from Virginia Beach gets 7 years on machine gun charge
A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
North Landing Bridge to close for several days amid repair
The North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for repair.
WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
WAVY News 10
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Roof worker hospitalized after being trapped by downed tree in Chesapeake
A roof worker was taken to a local hospital after a downed tree pinned him down on the roof of a home in Chesapeake Thursday morning.
2 roadwork projects get underway in Virginia Beach next week
The road improvement projects on sections of Shore Drive and Edwin Drive include milling, paving and pavement marking. Work will begin each day at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the following morning.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway. Cheyenne Elise Bell posed for a picture with Denny Hamlin, unable to contain her joy after meeting her idol. “I love it so much,” she said. “Literally every time he […]
Actress Denise Dowse dies at 64 after contracting viral meningitis
Veteran Hollywood actress and Norfolk State University alumna Denise Dowse has died at age 64 after battling viral meningitis.
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
