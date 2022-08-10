ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; man wanted

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; …. Harvick wins again; NASCAR playoff picture remains …. Break the Cycle: Camp HOPE inspires healing for children. Avon residents asked to conserve water due to leak …. North Landing Bridge to close for 3 days...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth

The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
