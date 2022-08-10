ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 5

Willow Moss
1d ago

This is so very tragic and legitimately wrong what was done to this family.... city will probably never apologize for this either!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Angola, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Wrongful Conviction#Eyewitness News#Americans
Lootpress

New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lafourchegazette.com

LPSO makes arrest of Thibodaux man on drug charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that a Thibodaux man is in custody after allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl. Narcotics agents recently opened an investigation into Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux, for alleged drug distribution. On August 6, narcotics agents coordinated with patrol deputies who conducted a traffic stop on...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy