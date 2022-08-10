Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
Swinney Saturday Scrimmage Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for over 30 minutes following Saturday's scrimmage, the first of camp. Swinney said it was unusual to see the offense win the day and gave updates on a number of (...)
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deion Sanders snaps saying the Pro Football Hall of Fame is just letting players in that were Good, not Great
Damn, Deion Sanders just went in. Primetime is known as one of the best cornerbacks ever in the NFL, and he feels the NFL’s Hall of Fame is starting to get watered down with good players not great players. “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no...
NFL・
Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball
In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
Day 7 observations of Clemson's offense
Clemson continued preparations for the 2022 season this morning at Jervey Meadows with its seventh practice of preseason camp. Here are some observations of the Tigers' offense from the media viewing (...)
This ESPN analyst doesn't think Clemson is a contender anymore
On ESPN’s weekday morning show, Keyshawn, JWill & Max with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman, the KJM crew discussed whether Clemson football is getting ready for a (...)
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
IN PHOTOS: Friday preseason workout
A mere three weeks before the season opener, South Carolina returned to the practice field Friday afternoon at Gamecock Park. The Gamecocks were chased into the indoor practice facility due to the threat of rain earlier in the day. USC is slated to scrimmage this afternoon followed by a post-practice...
WLTX.com
Dress rehearsals begin for high school football teams
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The final Friday night before week zero saw area teams getting to play under the lights although lightning delays did cause some teams to miss out on their dress rehearsals. The Lexington One Sportsarama was scheduled for White Knoll High School but heavy rains forced...
Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
WMBF
CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off Friday night in Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina Univeristy for the CNB Kickoff Classic. Ten teams will size up their competition for the season during 20-minute scrimmages. Here are the high school football team matchups...
2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him
The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
Prep football: How did South Pointe, Northwestern and Rock Hill do Friday night?
Rock Hill region high school teams took the football field Friday night in preseason action. The coaches gave mixed reviews.
Behind the scenes: South Carolina football preseason practice
Join the Gamecock Central crew for another South Carolina football preseason practice behind-the-scenes video!. [Join us Aug. 20 at Steel Hands Brewing for the 2022 Gamecock Central South Carolina football Kickoff Party]. Subscribe (for free) to the GamecockCentral YouTube channel and click the “bell” icon next to the subscribe button...
