Charlotte, NC

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Friday preseason workout

A mere three weeks before the season opener, South Carolina returned to the practice field Friday afternoon at Gamecock Park. The Gamecocks were chased into the indoor practice facility due to the threat of rain earlier in the day. USC is slated to scrimmage this afternoon followed by a post-practice...
WLTX.com

Dress rehearsals begin for high school football teams

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The final Friday night before week zero saw area teams getting to play under the lights although lightning delays did cause some teams to miss out on their dress rehearsals. The Lexington One Sportsarama was scheduled for White Knoll High School but heavy rains forced...
Sports
WMBF

CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off Friday night in Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina Univeristy for the CNB Kickoff Classic. Ten teams will size up their competition for the season during 20-minute scrimmages. Here are the high school football team matchups...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him

The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
On3.com

Behind the scenes: South Carolina football preseason practice

Join the Gamecock Central crew for another South Carolina football preseason practice behind-the-scenes video!. [Join us Aug. 20 at Steel Hands Brewing for the 2022 Gamecock Central South Carolina football Kickoff Party]. Subscribe (for free) to the GamecockCentral YouTube channel and click the “bell” icon next to the subscribe button...
COLUMBIA, SC

