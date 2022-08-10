Read full article on original website
Related
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
