Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
An open letter to Mayor Cantrell

Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12

During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up

New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
Here's how to get Entergy's $150 bill credit

NEW ORLEANS — $150 is a decent chunk of change. But when skyrocketing Entergy bills are piling up every month, it's just a drop in the bucket. "I have a $461 bill that I haven't paid yet and a $370-something bill, so all together that's like $800-something and that $150 is going to be like putting 25-cent on that bill," Entergy customer Denise Bickham said.
NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
Wanted: NOPD searches for subject accused of business burglaries in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28. Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North...
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder

Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.

