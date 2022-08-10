ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Margaret Sigler
1d ago

wow another one gone ! That Evil Spirit is running wild,Who's going to step up and face it ! Deal with this city of People killing other People with the guns that are going around. who's going to step up and Really Really care about the People that want to live fear free,Who's going to be Brave enough and Stepup and Really get down to business and get the money we need to Clear these streets of drugs, The Dealers, guns , Whos going to step up in our favor for once in our life time and Let's do this ! GEt These Drugs Neighborhoods, Cleaned for good and well not stop until All is calm again who ????? This has gone far enough! Really too Far city council members, Governor ,Mayor, gun law members. Families are suffering from so much Pain,And Heartbrokenness. Who will Stepup ! This are People that are doing this they can be stopped so do so! STOP THIS MADNESS

BIG.TYMER50
1d ago

anybody can get it in Killadelphia🥺RIP...They will never stop the violence out there.

Daretta Preston
1d ago

wow so sad..I will never step foot in Philly again...Ever!!! 🙏🏾

