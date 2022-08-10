All Marion and Sumter county voters can vote early in person starting today. Lake County began its early voting period Thursday. Early voting is a popular choice in Florida. "Convenience is the priority reason, but convenience takes a variety of forms," said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. You can vote when it suits you, or you can vote-by-mail at home. As of Friday morning, about 1.1 million Floridians had turned in mail ballots or voted in person. Below are a few tips for voting early.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO