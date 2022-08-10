ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micanopy, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
OCALA, FL
City
Micanopy, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Alachua County Historical Commission has two open seats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is hiring two positions for the county's Historical Commission. Resident history buffs are encouraged to apply to be on Alachua County's Historical Commission. The two open seats on the commission will last for two and three years. The commission assists with research...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Person
Helen Turner
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County's 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization's new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization's veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter's furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Early voting begins today in Sumter and Lake Counties

All Marion and Sumter county voters can vote early in person starting today. Lake County began its early voting period Thursday. Early voting is a popular choice in Florida. "Convenience is the priority reason, but convenience takes a variety of forms," said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. You can vote when it suits you, or you can vote-by-mail at home. As of Friday morning, about 1.1 million Floridians had turned in mail ballots or voted in person. Below are a few tips for voting early.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
#The Fire Department
leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin' Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin' Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
LEESBURG, FL
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
wmfe.org

As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views

Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE's Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Homeowner in The Villages could face fines over mold growing on house

A homeowner in The Villages could face fines over mold growing on a house. The home located at 708 Antonia Lane in the Village of De La Vista was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The home is owned by Deborah Murphy, Casey Murphy and James Etal III. The home was purchased in 2010 for $162,000.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La'Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
OCALA, FL

