Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.
Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in workplace safety fines
The US Department of Labor proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for Dollar General after federal inspectors found workplace violations at three Georgia stores, the agency announced Monday. The DOL said it visited stores earlier this year in Pembroke, Hogansville and Smyrna and saw blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise...
California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits
California residents are being urged to conserve energy Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 9 p.m. as much of the state is expected to see extreme heat through the end of the week. The California Independent System Operator on Tuesday issued a statewide Flex Alert, which is a request for residents...
Oklahoma governor delays Richard Glossip's execution until December
Oklahoma's governor on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled September execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip be delayed until December -- a move that Glossip's attorneys, who argue he's innocent, say will allow an appellate court to consider a new hearing. This is the fourth time Glossip has received a...
Co-pilot who exited a plane in mid-air during a North Carolina flight was 'visibly upset' and possibly sick prior to departing without a parachute, NTSB says
The co-pilot who fell to his death after getting off an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been sick and was described as "visibly upset" prior to exiting the plane without a parachute, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation and Safety Board. Two people -- a...
'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
6 things to watch in Wyoming and Alaska elections
Former President Donald Trump's campaign to purge the Republican Party of his opponents could reach its most dramatic moment of the 2022 midterm election cycle on Tuesday in Wyoming. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating January 6, 2021, who was booted from her House leadership...
2 killed, 5 injured when a plane carrying French tourists crashed in Utah's Lake Powell, officials say
A tour plane carrying six French tourists and a pilot crashed into Lake Powell in Utah Saturday, killing two people and injuring five others, officials said. Witnesses called the National Park Service Dispatch to report the crash around 5:20 p.m., the Kane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.
Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player
ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
