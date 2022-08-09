ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in workplace safety fines

The US Department of Labor proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for Dollar General after federal inspectors found workplace violations at three Georgia stores, the agency announced Monday. The DOL said it visited stores earlier this year in Pembroke, Hogansville and Smyrna and saw blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise...
HOGANSVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Oklahoma governor delays Richard Glossip's execution until December

Oklahoma's governor on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled September execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip be delayed until December -- a move that Glossip's attorneys, who argue he's innocent, say will allow an appellate court to consider a new hearing. This is the fourth time Glossip has received a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Albany Herald

Co-pilot who exited a plane in mid-air during a North Carolina flight was 'visibly upset' and possibly sick prior to departing without a parachute, NTSB says

The co-pilot who fell to his death after getting off an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been sick and was described as "visibly upset" prior to exiting the plane without a parachute, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation and Safety Board. Two people -- a...
ACCIDENTS
Albany Herald

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
KENTUCKY STATE
Albany Herald

6 things to watch in Wyoming and Alaska elections

Former President Donald Trump's campaign to purge the Republican Party of his opponents could reach its most dramatic moment of the 2022 midterm election cycle on Tuesday in Wyoming. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating January 6, 2021, who was booted from her House leadership...
WYOMING STATE
Albany Herald

Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player

ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
ALBANY, GA

