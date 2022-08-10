ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?

By Brian Gallagher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year.

According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022.

So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the Peach State you ask? Tax incentives.

“And our state has been very progressive in offering tax incentives, which makes productions want to come here,” said Leah Poole, CEO, Liberty Co. Chamber & Convention and Visitors Bureau. “And then we’re also part of the Savannah regional film commission, so that offers further tax incentives to people who film within a certain radius of Savannah.”

Georgia has no annual cap on tax credits with this the state offers studios a 20% incentive plus another 10% if they include a promotional peach logo in their projects.

A huge hit for productions like “Halloween Ends,” which was filmed exclusively in the Savannah region.

Earlier this month the popular TV show “The Walking Dead” was also filmed here in the Hostess City.

Just down the road, Liberty County is attracting moviemakers and having success making money too.

“Just in the last 18 months we’ve had the menu, a jazz band blues, we’ve had Halloween Ends, we’ve had the color purple musical,” Poole said. “And those are all definitely over the spectrum.”

Bringing and keeping Hollywood in Georgia promotes a bright spotlight for future productions.

“It creates film tourism because this show or movie was filmed here, and this person visited here, I want to visit here,” says Emma Faircloth with the Liberty Co. Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Another perk of filming in Georgia too is that you can create almost any landscape that you need to create without having to bring in extra things.”

