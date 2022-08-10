Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
wach.com
Cold front brings storms Thursday and Friday before a beautiful weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Beautiful weather is on the way to the Midlands, but we still have a couple more humid days with storms before it gets here. More cloud cover is expected Thursday with temperatures still warming in to the upper 80s. Spotty showers are possible Thursday during...
wach.com
Storms continue with big changes in store for the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our summery forecast continues this week with high temperatures in the low 90s, high humidity, and daily afternoon/evening storms. We'll start warm Tuesday morning and heat up quickly, feeling more like 100 in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will develop again late in the afternoon. I...
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
WCNC
SC farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
Another light earthquake in the Midlands
The latest in a string of midlands earthquakes was detected early Tuesday morning, but this time in a different part of the Columbia area.
wach.com
Lake Murray water level to be lowered to curb growth of aquatic vegetation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dominion Energy is set to temporarily lower the water level in Lake Murray to aid in the control of aquatic vegetation. The lake's water will also be lowered to assist with maintaining water quality. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Body of man who went missing...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches
Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches. Jerrold A. Watson & Sons LLC continues a legacy of growing, having passed the century mark in operation. The Monetta, South Carolina, grower, which markets crops under the Watsonia Organics brand, helped create the state’s peach and asparagus industries. The...
South Carolina woman killed by flying umbrella at the beach
Garden City, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City. Local officials said Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside, was struck by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind. Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to a local...
The Post and Courier
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
tinybeans.com
8 Off-The-Beaten Path Adventures in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
South Carolina is renowned for many things: its subtropical beaches, world-class golf courses and iconic gastronomy. What visitors may not know is that The Palmetto State is also home to the Old 96 District—a monumental region whose rich history dates back to the 1700s. The Old 96 District, which...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
coladaily.com
The Whig located downtown Columbia on Main Street to close after 17 years
The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina
It's sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.
wach.com
Bridge connecting Columbia Canal and Saluda Riverwalk is one step closer to reality
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- One group has been working to build a bridge and forge new trails. River Alliance has plans to connect the major walking trails around Columbia and they are one step closer to doing that. After the Saluda Riverwalk and Boyd Island Sanctuary construction projects were finished,...
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
Columbia Star
SCDOT discusses Leesburg Road widening project with CVANA
The Capitol View Area Neighbors Association (CVANA) heard a presentation from Travis Jolly, with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, on the widening of Leesburg Road at its monthly meeting Thursday, August 4. The project includes widening Leesburg Road from Patricia Drive to Lower Richland Boulevard to provide two travel...
