Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Birmingham seeks automated traffic enforcement for safer roadways
The City of Birmingham is working to curb exhibition driving, using automatic traffic enforcement.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police locate missing elderly man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say Willie Sole has been located and is safe. Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham. He is...
wbrc.com
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
Search underway for missing 92-year-old Birmingham man; vehicle last seen on U.S. 280 near Valleydale Road
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 92-year-old man who left his east Birmingham home overnight. Willie Sole sometimes becomes disoriented, Birmingham police said Thursday. Sole was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at his Sunbrook Avenue home. He left sometime during the night in his...
wbrc.com
“SkyCops” now proving an extra layer of safety in Thorsby
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SkyCop units can now be found in Thorsby. Chief of Police, Rodney Barnett said following a few burglaries, it was time to update the town’s security cameras. “We’re a small department and nowadays you can’t have enough eyes,” said Chief Barnett. “We call it...
wvtm13.com
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating
BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
‘They just don’t care:’ Neighbors in North Birmingham frustrated over road hazards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in North Birmingham tell CBS 42 they feel like the city doesn’t care about their road conditions, after large potholes and other road hazards have been marked with cones for months. “We have several streets in this area that either have a hole in them or a soon to be […]
wbrc.com
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
Hueytown Police investigating Wednesday night shooting
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. According to Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough, officers arrived to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. and found a man in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time, but it could […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Alexander Adams of Bessemer. So far,...
wbrc.com
A Life Between the Lines
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eddie Conyers was born in Montgomery, where his mother ran a boarding house. Over the years, the family relocated to Auburn-Opelika, Andalusia, and in 1942 they settled in Tuscaloosa. Eddie never left. In the years which followed, he carved out a legacy, working for every Alabama Head Football Coach from Bryant to Saban. Eddie shares the unique perspective of a life between the lines.
wbrc.com
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
Birmingham construction workers trapped 60 feet in air for 2 hours when lift malfunctioned
Two Dunn Building Company workers were trapped 60 feet in the air for about two hours in Birmingham Wednesday when their lift malfunctioned. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. The location was a self-storage building in the 900 block of 28th Street North.
Man Walks 20 Miles To Work Until One Day Cop Follows Him And Sees Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHlFcQ0OF8gMan Walks 20 Miles To Walk.... On his first day of work at a location nearly 20 miles from his house, a young man in Alabama said he was left with one option to get there: Walk.
wbrc.com
Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
wbrc.com
Calera Police release patrol statistics
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to track crime in your area, Calera Police are trying to help by posting their department statistics to Facebook. They are doing this especially now that their staffing is low, but the number of calls, they’re answering from the public hasn’t dropped.
Kentucky man dead following dump truck crash in Cullman County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Louisville, Kentucky has died after being involved in a crash in Cullman County Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the crash happened at 9 a.m. Monday along Cullman County 222, roughly one mile south of the Good Hope community. Conor J. Nelis, […]
Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
birminghamtimes.com
Why Deadly Street Racing in Birmingham May be Tough to End
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr on Tuesday joined Mayor Randall Woodfin to address incidents of exhibition driving, which has been involved in two deaths of teenagers in the city in less than a month. Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is “working hard to combat”...
