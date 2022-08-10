(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO