Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
How to spend three days in Denver, ColoradoCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDenver, CO
Colorado voters to decide on free school meals this fall
This November, Colorado voters will have a chance to give students in every public school free, nutritious meals if they are willing to reduce tax breaks for wealthier Coloradans to pay for it.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield adopts EV parking and infrastructure ordinance
Broomfield City Council officially codified electric vehicle infrastructure and parking requirements at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance that will require developers and property owners to install EV infrastructure and parking. The ordinance establishes definitions for the EV parking infrastructure, outlines the number of spaces that are required based on the use, and requires that EV spaces with installed charging stations be identified with signage.
PLANetizen
Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
Denver mayor proposes $1,000 monthly payments to most vulnerable residents
Denver's mayor proposed a universal basic income-inspired program that would see $1,000 monthly payments go to some of the city's most vulnerable residents.
Rental assistance still available in Denver
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver still has more than $2 million available in federal rental assistance, city officials said Wednesday. The remarks were made during the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. Melissa Thate from the Department of Housing Stability gave the council an update on the city’s rental assistance programs.
Nearly $1 billion in unclaimed property is sitting in Colorado’s treasury
The Colorado treasury's unclaimed property division lists $960 million in unclaimed cash, 418 million unclaimed company shares and nearly 7,000 physical items in its unclaimed property inventory.
Denver to increase its minimum wage to $17.29 an hour
Denver's minimum wage will increase to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1, according to a news release from the city. Minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will increase to $14.27 per hour if they earn at least $3.02 in tips per hour. Denver is among dozens of cities...
Westword
Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword
On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
FACT CHECK: Kirkmeyer Has a Record of Being an Extreme Anti-Abortion Activist
Longtime Republican strategist Dick Wadhams told The Denver Post this week that congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer “does not have a record of being an activist on abortion.”. In fact, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Kirkmeyer celebrated the decision and specifically noted her long history...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Students in need fill backpacks at A Precious Child school supply drive
Cars lined up, volunteers hustled around and kids received new backpacks and school supplies Thursday morning at A Precious Child. The Broomfield-based nonprofit is providing more than 20,000 children in the Denver metro area with backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies for its Fill-A-Backpack drive. “Every year, families struggle to...
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
police1.com
POLICE OFFICER, LATERAL ($73,964-$99,860 WITH A $10,000 HIRING BONUS)
Westminster Police Department (CO) - Westminster, Colorado. Lateral police officer, Westminster, Colorado police department. Must have two or more years of experience, $10,000 hiring bonus split into two parts, the final $5,000 upon the completion of field training. Numerous specialty units at our department including patrol, traffic, SWAT, SET (fugitive unit,) K9, detectives, investigations, school resource officer, and narcotics. The shift schedule is also set for weekly training to help all officers consistently improve in all disciplines: firearms, defensive tactics/arrest control, tactics/building searches/traffic stops, officer survival, investigations and report writing, emergency driving, first aid.
Denver mayor, community remove anti-Chinese historical marker in LoDo
As part of the continued reckoning with Denver's history of violence toward the Chinese community in the Mile High City, Mayor Hancock and advocates are removing an "anti-Chinese historical marker" from a building in Lower Downtown Monday.
Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive
Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics.
Citizen Oversight Board frustrated following briefing on LoDo police shooting
Denver's Citizen Oversight Board is frustrated after getting a briefing on the police shooting at 20th and Larimer last month that injured six innocent bystanders.
Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases
(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
US 85 lane widening project begins next month
The stretch of U.S. 85 the project will impact.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County will widen U.S. 85 by two lanes beginning on September 26, causing traffic delays for the duration of its construction.
O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month
A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
lyonsrecorder.org
We have info on all 4 bus “deals” happening in Colorado
EDITOR’S NOTES: We do what we call “One Stop Shopping” at the Lyons Recorder. We gather information on a TOPIC from multiple sources, websites, Facebook, press releases and publish them on one page for easy access. —- Over the past few months we have published “breaking news” on free or cheap bus passes. This week we have gathered all of them, and put the basic info, and links to the full articles here, for your convenience.
