ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield adopts EV parking and infrastructure ordinance

Broomfield City Council officially codified electric vehicle infrastructure and parking requirements at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance that will require developers and property owners to install EV infrastructure and parking. The ordinance establishes definitions for the EV parking infrastructure, outlines the number of spaces that are required based on the use, and requires that EV spaces with installed charging stations be identified with signage.
BROOMFIELD, CO
PLANetizen

Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants

The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Elections
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
David Heitz

Rental assistance still available in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver still has more than $2 million available in federal rental assistance, city officials said Wednesday. The remarks were made during the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. Melissa Thate from the Department of Housing Stability gave the council an update on the city’s rental assistance programs.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword

On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Asbestos#Rebates#Election Local#Bvsd#Boulder Valley School#New Vista High School#Erie S Meadowlark School#K 8
coloradotimesrecorder.com

FACT CHECK: Kirkmeyer Has a Record of Being an Extreme Anti-Abortion Activist

Longtime Republican strategist Dick Wadhams told The Denver Post this week that congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer “does not have a record of being an activist on abortion.”. In fact, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Kirkmeyer celebrated the decision and specifically noted her long history...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Students in need fill backpacks at A Precious Child school supply drive

Cars lined up, volunteers hustled around and kids received new backpacks and school supplies Thursday morning at A Precious Child. The Broomfield-based nonprofit is providing more than 20,000 children in the Denver metro area with backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies for its Fill-A-Backpack drive. “Every year, families struggle to...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
police1.com

POLICE OFFICER, LATERAL ($73,964-$99,860 WITH A $10,000 HIRING BONUS)

Westminster Police Department (CO) - Westminster, Colorado. Lateral police officer, Westminster, Colorado police department. Must have two or more years of experience, $10,000 hiring bonus split into two parts, the final $5,000 upon the completion of field training. Numerous specialty units at our department including patrol, traffic, SWAT, SET (fugitive unit,) K9, detectives, investigations, school resource officer, and narcotics. The shift schedule is also set for weekly training to help all officers consistently improve in all disciplines: firearms, defensive tactics/arrest control, tactics/building searches/traffic stops, officer survival, investigations and report writing, emergency driving, first aid.
WESTMINSTER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
David Heitz

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month

A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
LITTLETON, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

We have info on all 4 bus “deals” happening in Colorado

EDITOR’S NOTES: We do what we call “One Stop Shopping” at the Lyons Recorder. We gather information on a TOPIC from multiple sources, websites, Facebook, press releases and publish them on one page for easy access. —- Over the past few months we have published “breaking news” on free or cheap bus passes. This week we have gathered all of them, and put the basic info, and links to the full articles here, for your convenience.
LYONS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy