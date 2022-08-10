ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

California to become 1st state to offer free school lunch for all students

The days of forgetting your lunch money are gone — at least in California. The state’s department of education is implementing a Universal Meals Program for schoolchildren. Starting this school year, 2022-2023, all public school students can get free lunch and breakfast, according to the department’s website.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy