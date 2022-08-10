ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119

***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
UTAH STATE
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
WEST JORDAN, UT
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
PARK CITY, UT
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
SANDY, UT

