Bluff City racer Larry Utsman passes away
Former NASCAR Busch Series competitor and 1977 Kingsport Speedway champion Larry Utsman from Bluff City died Friday at age 75 following complications from surgery. The Utsman family was prominent on the short track scene, with Larry’s cousins John A., Cecil, Rick, Sherman and Layman all having success. Larry, who...
Childress, Sills lead Battle over Eastside in VHSL Benefit Game
BRISTOL, Va. – Sophomore Elijah Childress of John Battle High School has already established himself as one of the best baseball players in the Mountain 7 District and one could borrow a phrase from that sport in describing his first foray into varsity football competition: He knocked it out of the ballpark.
Former Lebanon golfer Adam Hooker heads to U.S. Amateur
Adam Hooker has sank many memorable putts in all the years he’s played golf, but the one that found the bottom of the cup on June 30 at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina, held some major significance. That’s because it assured the Lebanon High School...
Richlands' Tyler Cole is a tough customer
RICHLANDS, Va. – Tyler Cole is from the Jewell Ridge area of Tazewell County. Richlands head coach Jeff Tarter likes those kids. “I have got a strong liking for those Jewell Ridge boys because they are daggone tough,” Tarter said. “I can go all the way back to the Cody Thomas era. He is one of those guys, he has got his eyes on the next level and that is a good thing because that drives you, it really does make you go.”
Patrick Henry's McFail back on track after injury
EMORY, Va. – The 2021 football season ended in misery for Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail. “I broke my collarbone in week seven and wasn’t able to play after that,” McFail said. “It was very frustrating.”. Naturally, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior was eager for some...
Sinking Springs Presbyterian celebrates 250 years of history
ABINGDON, Va. --- The congregation at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church likes to tell stories. And, with the history that surrounds the 250-year-old Abingdon church, there are plenty to tell. For more than two centuries, the Abingdon church has been a center of worship for as many as 10 generations of...
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Former oncology nurse struggles to recover from after effects of COVID
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Nineteen months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Kathy Sharp still copes with the physical and emotional scars the virus has wrought upon on her life. Sharp, 64, is a former oncology nurse practitioner who retired when the effects of “long COVID” – extreme fatigue and memory issues also known as “brain fog” – refused to dissipate. COVID claimed her husband Danny’s life and nearly hers. She spent two weeks in the hospital, remained on oxygen six months and still deals with some impacts to this day.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Food truck park values community over competition
BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol’s Food Truck Park had a grand opening so big Friday that some trucks sold out in two hours. Local businesswoman Lauren Griffin got the idea to form the food truck park when she needed a home for a second Blended Pedaler food truck. Instead of creating a space just for her own business, Griffin decided to invite other food trucks and established the city’s first food truck park just off Lee Highway at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.
30th annual South Holston Lake and River Cleanup held Saturday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The long-running tradition that is the South Holston Lake and River Cleanup added another chapter Saturday. Hundreds of volunteers were spread out across the lake and river area as community businesses and partners came together to support the 30th year of the annual cleanup. Over the past three decades, the cleanup has collected over 30 tons of trash, according to Amy Shuttle, executive vice president and COO of the Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce.
Car show brings enduring auto lovers to State Street
BRISTOL, Va. – The streets of downtown Bristol were crowded with people of all ages and fancy cars, young and old, Friday evening as Roscoe Bowman humbly walked on the sidewalk with frequent hellos from passersby. Bowman is a familiar face to many in the Bristol car community. He’s...
Sullivan unanimously passes 2022-’23 budget
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the $240 million 2022-2023 Sullivan County budget. The county’s tax rate is set to remain unchanged. Before voting on the budget, Larry Bailey, the Sullivan County finance department director, introduced two corrective amendments to be made. The...
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $465,000
This newer Cape Cod-style home with many features and upgrades is now available in Abingdon! Features include a spectacular kitchen perfect for entertaining with custom cabinets, granite countertops, double-oven, stainless appliances, stainless farmhouse-style sink, additional prep sink and tons of counter space. Open kitchen and family room area offers easy access to the large outdoor spaces, making this home ideal for entertaining! The spacious family room features a stone gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwoods are throughout the home. Main-level master suite includes double walk-in closets plus the huge master bath features a custom tile shower, oversized jet tub, double vanities and beautiful tile. Rear deck features sliding screens for comfort & extra privacy! Full basement offers a large room and half bath, ideal for use as a game room or den. The top quality construction of this home includes Logix insulated concrete form foundation for maximum efficiency.
