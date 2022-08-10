ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Boca Raton man accused of groping girl at South Florida mall

A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to her daughter while she was...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Both potential operators of Sunset Lounge disqualified by city

It's back to the drawing board to find an operator for a signature West Palm Beach redevelopment project. The city pumped in nearly $20 million to revamp the Sunset Lounge, which once hosted top acts like Ella Fitzgerald and other jazz greats. A document received by Contact 5 shows the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Tri-Rail train hits person in West Palm Beach, passengers report

For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit a person in Palm Beach County. Passengers on board a northbound Tri-Rail train said they were told the train struck a trespasser around 10 a.m. on Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Car crashes into Palm Beach County school bus

A car crashed into the back of a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach. The wreck happened at 6th Avenue South and the Tri-Rail train tracks near Interstate 95. A train was briefly stopped as rescuers worked to clear the scene. According to the Palm...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach Co. students receive up-close education on sharks

It’s been an active summer with more headlines about shark sightings, encounters and victims who were bitten. Florida has not been the only state gaining attention. The northeast United States has seen a number of incidents as well. To understand their behavior — why they are here and where...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach

Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just after 6 a.m. on 6th Avenue South near Interstate 95, on the first day of the new school year for Palm Beach County public schools.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw's back to school safety 'Dad Speech'

Each year when I worked at Kool 105.5's Mo & Sally Show, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw would come to deliver, what I call, his "Dad Speech" on the first day of school. I call it that, because he gave simple, straightforward safety tips for parents and students headed...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday

Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday. Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease. Whelchel graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post-graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. She and...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County opens 180th school

The 180th school in the School District of Palm Beach County opens to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School is located on Military Trail across from Lynn University and next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School. It is the first new school to open since Everglades...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Okeechobee woman gives birth on helicopter

A baby boy’s first day on Earth began in the air. It was a ride Lidia Bucio will never forget. "I was screaming my lungs out," Bucio said. The expectant mother was being taken by helicopter to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on Sunday. Bucio said the...
OKEECHOBEE, FL

