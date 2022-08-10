Read full article on original website
Part of PBIA evacuated after man makes bomb threat, sheriff's office says
Part of Palm Beach International Airport has been shut down and evacuated Wednesday after a man claimed to have a bomb in his backpack, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. According to PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera, the incident happened at a ticket counter on the third floor of the...
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office warning residents of bail bonds scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to beware of a new phone scam. An impostor is calling people with false information about a jailed family member and asking to pay a bail bond of $1,000 for the relative’s release, according to deputies. The con artist then...
Boca Raton man accused of groping girl at South Florida mall
A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to her daughter while she was...
$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered
A high-priced puppy stolen last month from a Palm Beach County pet store has been recovered. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's said Thursday that the black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston. However, the person...
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school
Wednesday marked the first day of school for students from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. With children headed back to class, law enforcement was busy catching people breaking safety laws. "Day one, actually, I'm going to give it a B+. They did pretty well this year compared...
Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, becoming the third such fatality in Palm Beach County in a week. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. near 10th Avenue and North F Street in Lake Worth Beach.
Another Palm Beach County school bus with students on board rear-ended
For the second-straight day, a Palm Beach County school bus has been rear-ended and involved in a crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday's wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Aero Club Drive and Cedar Bluff Place, right next to Wellington Landings Middle School. The...
Both potential operators of Sunset Lounge disqualified by city
It's back to the drawing board to find an operator for a signature West Palm Beach redevelopment project. The city pumped in nearly $20 million to revamp the Sunset Lounge, which once hosted top acts like Ella Fitzgerald and other jazz greats. A document received by Contact 5 shows the...
Tri-Rail train hits person in West Palm Beach, passengers report
For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit a person in Palm Beach County. Passengers on board a northbound Tri-Rail train said they were told the train struck a trespasser around 10 a.m. on Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo.
PBSO looking for endangered girl who went missing in February
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in finding an endangered, missing girl last seen in February. Amira Greene, 15, went missing on February 13, 2022. She was wearing pink scrubs. She is 5' 5" tall and weighs about 110 lbs with brown hair and brown...
Car crashes into Palm Beach County school bus
A car crashed into the back of a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach. The wreck happened at 6th Avenue South and the Tri-Rail train tracks near Interstate 95. A train was briefly stopped as rescuers worked to clear the scene. According to the Palm...
Palm Beach Co. students receive up-close education on sharks
It’s been an active summer with more headlines about shark sightings, encounters and victims who were bitten. Florida has not been the only state gaining attention. The northeast United States has seen a number of incidents as well. To understand their behavior — why they are here and where...
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just after 6 a.m. on 6th Avenue South near Interstate 95, on the first day of the new school year for Palm Beach County public schools.
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw's back to school safety 'Dad Speech'
Each year when I worked at Kool 105.5's Mo & Sally Show, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw would come to deliver, what I call, his "Dad Speech" on the first day of school. I call it that, because he gave simple, straightforward safety tips for parents and students headed...
New school year brings few bus issues and delays, Palm Beach County leaders say
There have been two crashes in two days involving Palm Beach County school buses, but as far as the bus schedules and dealing with a driver shortage, school district leaders said things have gone fairly smoothly. There are 100 fewer bus routes this year in the School District of Palm...
Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday
Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday. Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease. Whelchel graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post-graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. She and...
Palm Beach County opens 180th school
The 180th school in the School District of Palm Beach County opens to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School is located on Military Trail across from Lynn University and next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School. It is the first new school to open since Everglades...
No major Palm Beach County school bus issues, despite driver shortage
For many students and parents, a lot of their first day of school worries often involve transportation. The School District of Palm Beach County said there have been no major problems on Wednesday, adding that all school bus routes are covered. However, finding school bus drivers for the tenth-largest school...
Okeechobee woman gives birth on helicopter
A baby boy’s first day on Earth began in the air. It was a ride Lidia Bucio will never forget. "I was screaming my lungs out," Bucio said. The expectant mother was being taken by helicopter to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on Sunday. Bucio said the...
