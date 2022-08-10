MOBILE, Ala. — A Family Dollar clerk in Alabama who attempted to stop a woman from shoplifting on Thursday was in critical condition after being stabbed, authorities said. Takea Chanell Shackleford, 39, was charged with attempted murder, robbery in the first degree, reckless endangerment, theft of property and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, according to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. The charges of theft and leaving the scene of an accident stem from a July 26 incident at a Walmart in Mobile, WPMI-TV reported.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO