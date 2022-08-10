Read full article on original website
Cardinals Prospect Hits for Extremely Rare Home Run Cycle
The minor leaguer hit a solo shot, two-run and three-run homers, plus a grand slam in the same game.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Wilmer Flores starting at second base. Flores will bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. numberFire's models project Flores...
Manny Machado snaps Padres’ skid with thunderous walk off home run vs. Giants
Following a recent three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Manny Machado boldly declares that he was not worried about the San Diego Padres because he’s “f***ing Manny Machado!”Well, after what he did late Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants, who’s to argue with that?
numberfire.com
Arizona's Josh Rojas receives Wednesday off
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rojas will take a seat after Emmanuel Rivera was chosen as Wednesday's starting third baseman on Wednesday night. Per Baseball Savant on 227 batted balls this season, Rojas has recorded a 4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
Hosmer's double in sixth sends Red Sox past Orioles, 4-3
By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press BOSTON - Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning just after Baltimore rallied to tie it, and the Boston Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo also had RBI doubles for Boston, which had lost six of seven and was in danger of carrying a five-game skid into a weekend series with the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Reliever Austin Davis (2-1) got the win by closing out the sixth after the Orioles scored three to...
numberfire.com
Royals starting Nate Eaton in right field on Thursday
Kansas City Royals utility-man Nate Eaton is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Eaton will operate in right field after Hunter Dozier was moved to third base and Bobby Witt Jr. was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dylan Cease, our models project Eaton to score...
numberfire.com
Colorado's C.J. Cron resting on Thursday
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cron will sit on the bench after Elehuris Montero was shifted to first base, Charlie Blackmon was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Randal Grichuk was aligned in right field, Yonathan Daza was moved to center, and Sam Hilliard was positioned in left.
Yardbarker
Luis Rengifo Has Been A ‘Shot In The Arm’ For Angels
There haven’t been many consistent positives for the Los Angeles Angels this season after a stark decline. But since late June, they’ve received incredibly consistent production from utility man Luis Rengifo. On Wednesday, the Angels completed a sweep of the Oakland Athletics, and Rengifo’s two home runs and...
FOX Sports
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
Yardbarker
Alex Wood leads pitching staff as Giants blank Padres
Left-hander Alex Wood and three relievers combined to shut out the Padres on Monday night as the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a 1-0 win in San Diego in the opener of a three-game series. Wood (8-9) gave up three hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 6 1/3...
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. receives Thursday off
Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Witt Jr. will rest on Thursday afternoon after Hunter Dozier was shifted to third base and Nate Eaton was aligned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 299 batted balls this season,...
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Report: Tim Anderson out 4-6 weeks with hand injury
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve 4-6 weeks on the injured list with a torn ligament in his hand. Surgery is a possibility, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports. Anderson injured his hand on a check swing two days ago. Four weeks from this writing leaves him in...
NBC Sports
Giants saved by controversial home-plate call vs. Padres
An overturned play at home plate proved controversial during the Giants-Padres game on Monday night -- and might have just saved the game for San Francisco. The incredible seventh-inning relay from left fielder Luis González to cutoff man Brandon Crawford to catcher Joey Bart beat San Diego’s Brandon Drury to the plate after he was sent from first base on Ha Seong-Kim’s double, but the base runner was called safe at home.
