Georgia State

Anthony Johnson
4d ago

Some of these comments are just ridiculous. He took confidential information that wasn't his. If it was anyone regular citizen they would be under the jail, they had been trying to get those papers back for a while. HE BROUGHT IT ON HIMSELF. SHOULD BE LOCKED UP HOPEFULLY IT WILL HAPPEN

42
Ga Yankee
4d ago

Gee, maybe he shouldn't have taken all of those boxes of documents. Maybe he should have cooperated with them when the National Archives requested them back. This is a direct result of his own actions. He continues to thumb his nose at all ethics, morals, norms, protocols and laws. Cry me a river! 😭😢🙄

26
Stevie B.
4d ago

So, DOJ's Gestapo (FBI) was sent to a former presidents house to be raided. Funny how Hunter still roams around the Whitehouse with the 10% Big Guy. It was all political.

38
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Salon

Judge gives Giuliani a week for “13-hour drive” to Georgia grand jury after he claimed he can’t fly

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled to temporarily delay Rudy Giuliani's testimony to a special grand jury. In a court hearing on Tuesday, McBurney heard arguments that Giuliani's doctor had ordered him not to fly. Giuliani has been asked to speak to a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump interfered in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
K. Revs

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Not all Republicans back Trump during FBI search of Mar-A-Lago

BOSTON -- "This is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump," said a furious Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, as word spread of the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago.And some top Republicans were quick to condemn an event they knew little about. Several GOP governors denounced the search as a political attack by what Florida's Ron DeSantis called the Biden "regime." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland with a House probe.But other Republicans were notably more restrained.Senator Lindsey Graham observed: "No one is above the law." And his fellow...
BOSTON, MA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

