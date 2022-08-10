Some of these comments are just ridiculous. He took confidential information that wasn't his. If it was anyone regular citizen they would be under the jail, they had been trying to get those papers back for a while. HE BROUGHT IT ON HIMSELF. SHOULD BE LOCKED UP HOPEFULLY IT WILL HAPPEN
Gee, maybe he shouldn't have taken all of those boxes of documents. Maybe he should have cooperated with them when the National Archives requested them back. This is a direct result of his own actions. He continues to thumb his nose at all ethics, morals, norms, protocols and laws. Cry me a river! 😭😢🙄
So, DOJ's Gestapo (FBI) was sent to a former presidents house to be raided. Funny how Hunter still roams around the Whitehouse with the 10% Big Guy. It was all political.
Related
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Conway predicts Trump will run again. Hear who he thinks can beat him
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Judge who approved FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search represented clients linked to Jeffrey Epstein
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge gives Giuliani a week for “13-hour drive” to Georgia grand jury after he claimed he can’t fly
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
'They crossed the Rubicon': Conway reacts to FBI search of Trump's home
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Oh boy': Kinzinger reacts to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's Jan. 6 hearing remarks
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump's Florida estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keller @ Large: Not all Republicans back Trump during FBI search of Mar-A-Lago
Graham, Giuliani run from Georgia DA faster than Hawley during a Capitol riot
Thousands of Russian military officers have been taken out by Ukrainian troops since Putin's forces invaded: US official
Trump huddles with House Republicans after FBI search; McConnell says country needs 'immediate explanation': Updates
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 138