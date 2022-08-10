Read full article on original website
‘Happy Days’ Ron Howard Reveals Costar Anson Williams Helped Get His ‘Ambitious’ Directing Career Going
Recently, Ron Howard, the award-winning director behind hits like A Beautiful Mind, Willow, and Backdraft responded to a question regarding his career and the direction it has gone since the early days. And, in doing so, the director and actor also threw some big props to his former Happy Days costar, Anson Williams.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart’s Turn in the Semifinals, Will They Hit Like Drake Milligan?
Country music sensation Chapel Hart will compete in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent this week. And it begs the question, can this girl group from Mississippi do as well as a young Texan did last week?. Drake Milligan sizzled on AGT last Tuesday, performing the original song “Kiss...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post
Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
‘Good Morning America’ Host Called Out for Awkward Live TV Interview With Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion was drop-dead gorgeous in a black body suit when she made a recent appearance on the popular morning news show Good Morning America. And, some fans of the TV news show are calling out one of the show’s hosts, TJ Holmes saying that even he was “checking” the Suga singer out after her electrifying August 12 performance.
‘American Idol’ Alum’s Song ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Goes Viral on TikTok, Prompts Response From CEO
Jax, an “American Idol” alum, has gone viral on TikTok for her song criticizing lingerie company Victoria’s Secret. The song prompted a response from the CEO of the company. Jax was on the 14th season of “American Idol,” and she ended up finishing third overall. Her song...
‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Butkus, His Beloved Dog Who Appeared in the Movies
Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Butkus, his beloved dog who appeared in the Rocky movies. “I TRULY feel for people that have lost their great beloved Pets… !” the iconic actor wrote in his caption. “Tragically, It is a loss that never fully fades… So Everyday you must cherish their REAL love while it is here , Because once it’s gone it’s never quite the same .. Keep Punching Pet lovers.”
‘American Pickers’ Fans Weigh in on Robbie Wolfe’s ‘Farm Life’ Pics
Robbie Wolfe of American Pickers has been receiving a lot of criticism about being on the show but that takes a backseat here. Speaking of backseats, Wolfe is showing off a car that he’s had in storage. For him, this is a reflection of what he calls “farm life” in the caption. Fans are having their own reactions to seeing this sweet ride. We’ll get to those in a minute but let’s look at what Wolfe is writing here about this old car.
Trace Adkins Remembers Anne Heche in Heartfelt Message
Following the untimely death of actress Anne Heche, who crashed into two houses before her car caught fire, Hollywood is taking a moment to remember the late star and the legacy she left behind. On Friday, news broke that the actress passed away due to injuries she sustained from the car crash. Her representative said, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”
PHOTO: Tim McGraw Drops Priceless Throwback Photo From Scorching Hot Day Filming ‘1883’
Tim McGraw is on the road performing country music for the folks. But he’s reflecting on his time spent on the set of 1883. Check out a photo that he shared from a pretty hot day on set. “Flashback to shooting #1883TV. Dang it was HOT that day!” he...
WATCH: Blake Shelton Belts Jason Aldean Classic While on His Tractor at Oklahoma Ranch
Blake Shelton had a break from the road and television recently. The “God’s Country” singer… The post WATCH: Blake Shelton Belts Jason Aldean Classic While on His Tractor at Oklahoma Ranch appeared first on Outsider.
Richard Marx Explains Why ‘One Day Longer’ With Keith Urban Was Released Years After They Wrote It
Songwriters and musicians have a rhythm all themselves and Richard Marx and Keith Urban do work well together. They have been writing songs for a period of time and one of those “old” ones is One Day Longer. Apparently, Marx had this song written by both of them on his laptop. Well, it would find a spot among some country music songs that will appear on the Marx album Songwriter. So, what’s the story around why this song gets released years after they wrote it?
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has Fans Freaking Out Over This New Pic
Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is showing off some stylish looks and cool comments in a new post. Colby, who is one of the show’s hosts along with Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe, stopped by Third Man Records. There is a location in Nashville. The business also has a place in Detroit, too. Well, her visit absolutely blew her away. Fans were digging this new post and we’ll get to their comments in a minute. Right now, take look at Colby’s photo outside Third Man Records.
‘Green Acres’: One Character Went On To Become a Prolific Soap Opera Villain
Green Acres star Judith McConnell began her career playing a doe-eyed country sweetheart. But she didn’t find her place in the industry until she branched off and took roles as a soap opera villain. McConnell’s first big break happened in 1969 when she played Mr. Drysdale’s bank assistant Jeanne...
‘Sons of Anarchy:’ Could This Fan Theory Prove That Clay is Jax’s Father?
The fanbase of “Sons of Anarchy” is a strong one. Even years after the show’s ending, fans still throw around theories. A theory has been going around about some characters possibly being related. The drama TV show followed Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a single father in a...
Tom Cruise’s Son Has Social Media in Uproar Over New Fishing Pics
Tom Cruise has been in the global spotlight for months after absolutely crushing viewership ratings and revenue earnings with his hit film sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Now though, his son Connor Cruise (27) is attracting attention for another reason entirely, lighting up social media after posting a handful of new fishing pictures on Instagram.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Sets the Record Straight About Fall’s Live Roadshow
For fans of Wheel of Fortune, you might have the chance to see the game show live in your area but without Pat Sajak or Vanna White. There is a production of Wheel of Fortune LIVE! taking place this fall and it’ll be out on the road. Sounds exciting, right? Well, if you are making plans to go to this show, then Sajak wanted to set the record straight about his participation. He headed out to his Twitter account on Saturday to clarify the situation.
