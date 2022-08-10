ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post

Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Bianca Ryan
Person
Anson Williams
Person
Henry Winkler
Outsider.com

‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Butkus, His Beloved Dog Who Appeared in the Movies

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Butkus, his beloved dog who appeared in the Rocky movies. “I TRULY feel for people that have lost their great beloved Pets… !” the iconic actor wrote in his caption. “Tragically, It is a loss that never fully fades… So Everyday you must cherish their REAL love while it is here , Because once it’s gone it’s never quite the same .. Keep Punching Pet lovers.”
PETS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans Weigh in on Robbie Wolfe’s ‘Farm Life’ Pics

Robbie Wolfe of American Pickers has been receiving a lot of criticism about being on the show but that takes a backseat here. Speaking of backseats, Wolfe is showing off a car that he’s had in storage. For him, this is a reflection of what he calls “farm life” in the caption. Fans are having their own reactions to seeing this sweet ride. We’ll get to those in a minute but let’s look at what Wolfe is writing here about this old car.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Outsider.com

Trace Adkins Remembers Anne Heche in Heartfelt Message

Following the untimely death of actress Anne Heche, who crashed into two houses before her car caught fire, Hollywood is taking a moment to remember the late star and the legacy she left behind. On Friday, news broke that the actress passed away due to injuries she sustained from the car crash. Her representative said, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#United States#Ladies And Gentlemen#American Pride#Ojai
Outsider.com

Richard Marx Explains Why ‘One Day Longer’ With Keith Urban Was Released Years After They Wrote It

Songwriters and musicians have a rhythm all themselves and Richard Marx and Keith Urban do work well together. They have been writing songs for a period of time and one of those “old” ones is One Day Longer. Apparently, Marx had this song written by both of them on his laptop. Well, it would find a spot among some country music songs that will appear on the Marx album Songwriter. So, what’s the story around why this song gets released years after they wrote it?
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has Fans Freaking Out Over This New Pic

Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is showing off some stylish looks and cool comments in a new post. Colby, who is one of the show’s hosts along with Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe, stopped by Third Man Records. There is a location in Nashville. The business also has a place in Detroit, too. Well, her visit absolutely blew her away. Fans were digging this new post and we’ll get to their comments in a minute. Right now, take look at Colby’s photo outside Third Man Records.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise’s Son Has Social Media in Uproar Over New Fishing Pics

Tom Cruise has been in the global spotlight for months after absolutely crushing viewership ratings and revenue earnings with his hit film sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Now though, his son Connor Cruise (27) is attracting attention for another reason entirely, lighting up social media after posting a handful of new fishing pictures on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Sets the Record Straight About Fall’s Live Roadshow

For fans of Wheel of Fortune, you might have the chance to see the game show live in your area but without Pat Sajak or Vanna White. There is a production of Wheel of Fortune LIVE! taking place this fall and it’ll be out on the road. Sounds exciting, right? Well, if you are making plans to go to this show, then Sajak wanted to set the record straight about his participation. He headed out to his Twitter account on Saturday to clarify the situation.
OWENSBORO, KY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

541K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy