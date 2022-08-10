Read full article on original website
The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King
There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
Today in Crypto: Binance Recovers $450K Stolen From Curve.Finance; Buterin Estimates Sept. 15 for Ethereum Merge
India’s Enforcement Directorate, which works on probing financial crimes, announced Friday (Aug. 12) that it has frozen assets worth around 3.7 billion rupees ($46.4 million) from crypto exchange Vauld. In its statement, the Directorate said authorities are looking into wallets held by Flipvolt, the legal entity for Vauld in...
Marqeta’s Results Point to Slowing Growth in FinTech Digital Card Issuance
Card issuance may be facing a digital speed bump. Marqeta’s latest results, released after the market closed on Wednesday, showed continued growth as client firms launch and manage their card programs. But that growth is slowing, and the future is uncertain for Marqeta’s key FinTech customers, who are facing...
Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes
Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
Brazilian Crypto Platform BlueBenx Suspends Withdrawals, Reports $31M Hack
Brazilian cryptocurrency investment platform BlueBenx has become the latest crypto company to suspend withdrawals, citing an alleged hack that cost the company over $31 million. The company said withdrawals might be stopped for six months or more, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Aug. 14). “Last week we suffered an extremely aggressive hack...
Affirm CEO: Recession Will Prove Our Underwriting Smarts
Affirm Holdings has seen its stock down 77% since a November high, but founder Max Levchin is confident that his company will be able to underwrite more customers than any bank, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote. “I can swear on a stack of Bibles or your preferred book of...
China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, data showed on Monday, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets with key lending rates cuts to revive demand.
Investor Says New York Times Can Boost Digital Sales with Subscriber Bundles
The New York Times could possibly do better on digital sales with more subscriber-only bundles, according to activist investor ValueAct Capital Management, a report from Bloomberg said. In a letter to investors Thursday (Aug. 11), ValueAct said it now owns a 7% stake in the Times, and said it thinks...
Gaming Sales, Engagement Slide as Discretionary Spending Shrinks
As gamers return to real-world pursuits and cut spending in the wake of economic woes, gaming companies are in trouble. Console producers, video game publishers and gaming chipmakers are seeing less demand, which has gone against the wisdom that gaming is “recession-proof,” the Financial Times reported Saturday (Aug. 13).
Pace of M&A Activity in August Fastest Since November 2021
In just the first 12 days of August, the dollar value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced in North America is higher than that recorded during the entire month of July. The $63 billion worth of announced transactions — originating from 613 proposed M&A announced through Friday (Aug. 12) —...
Expecting a Rebound, Germany's Zalando Won't Follow eCommerce Trend by Cutting Jobs
Zalando, the biggest European online fashion retailer, doesn’t think the current slowdown on internet shopping will last, Financial Times (FT) wrote Sunday (Aug. 14). Co-Founder and Co-CEO Robert Gentz said the global economic situation was “just a blip” and thought Berlin-based Zalando would be able to avoid mass layoffs other companies are issuing, including Amazon, Klarna and Shopify.
How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues
In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
A company whose platform lets surgeons experience simulated procedures in a controlled training environment has raised $20 million in venture capital. FundamentalVR, which is based in London, said in a Thursday (Aug. 11) announcement that the Series B round will fund technology development and expansion in the United States. “Our...
Today in B2B Payments: QuickBooks Launches Wholesale Marketplace; Papmall Adds BNPL, Crypto Payment Features
Today in B2B payments, QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace that connects independent retailers with brands and wholesalers, and Papmall said it is integrating buy now, pay later (BNPL) and crypto payment features into its eCommerce platform for the service-providing industry. QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that...
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
Bank-FinTech Collaboration Shakes up Commercial Credit Landscape
Once monolithic commercial credit is morphing into something new as legacy and FinTech strengths combine into something more expandable and efficient in the face of changes to the payments ecosystem. For decades, business and consumer credit have been siloed and have operated in distinct product centric ways. But the digital...
Meta Metaverse Weekly: Issuing Bonds for First Time While ‘Land Bubble’ Pops
Meta has been spending so much money on the virtual reality (VR) worlds it is now named after, that it’s cut into not just profits but the stock price in a very significant way — it dropped 20% after quarterly earnings results that would have met expectations without the metaverse investments.
Klavi Raises $15M to Grow Open Finance Solution, Develop New B2B Products
Open finance SaaS platform Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment round to develop new B2B finance products. Founded in 2020, the company offers technology that generates insights from open finance data and offers products to businesses of any size, according to a Friday (Aug. 12) press release.
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards
The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
Zomato Hyperpure Acquires Blinkit’s HOTPL Warehousing, Ancillary Services Business
Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B restaurant supply part of the food delivery giant, has completed its acquisition of Hands On Trades Public Limited (HOTPL), the warehouse and ancillary services division of grocery delivery firm Blinkit. Earlier this year, Zomato also acquired Blinkit in an all-stock deal, according to a report from...
