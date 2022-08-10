ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King

There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
MARKETS
pymnts

Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes

Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Blackrock Inc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Shares Sink 10#Q2#Cnbc
pymnts

Brazilian Crypto Platform BlueBenx Suspends Withdrawals, Reports $31M Hack

Brazilian cryptocurrency investment platform BlueBenx has become the latest crypto company to suspend withdrawals, citing an alleged hack that cost the company over $31 million. The company said withdrawals might be stopped for six months or more, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Aug. 14). “Last week we suffered an extremely aggressive hack...
MARKETS
pymnts

Affirm CEO: Recession Will Prove Our Underwriting Smarts

Affirm Holdings has seen its stock down 77% since a November high, but founder Max Levchin is confident that his company will be able to underwrite more customers than any bank, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote. “I can swear on a stack of Bibles or your preferred book of...
MARKETS
Reuters

China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, data showed on Monday, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets with key lending rates cuts to revive demand.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
pymnts

Gaming Sales, Engagement Slide as Discretionary Spending Shrinks

As gamers return to real-world pursuits and cut spending in the wake of economic woes, gaming companies are in trouble. Console producers, video game publishers and gaming chipmakers are seeing less demand, which has gone against the wisdom that gaming is “recession-proof,” the Financial Times reported Saturday (Aug. 13).
BUSINESS
pymnts

Pace of M&A Activity in August Fastest Since November 2021

In just the first 12 days of August, the dollar value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced in North America is higher than that recorded during the entire month of July. The $63 billion worth of announced transactions — originating from 613 proposed M&A announced through Friday (Aug. 12) —...
MARKETS
pymnts

Expecting a Rebound, Germany's Zalando Won't Follow eCommerce Trend by Cutting Jobs

Zalando, the biggest European online fashion retailer, doesn’t think the current slowdown on internet shopping will last, Financial Times (FT) wrote Sunday (Aug. 14). Co-Founder and Co-CEO Robert Gentz said the global economic situation was “just a blip” and thought Berlin-based Zalando would be able to avoid mass layoffs other companies are issuing, including Amazon, Klarna and Shopify.
BUSINESS
pymnts

How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues

In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
MARKETS
pymnts

Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M

A company whose platform lets surgeons experience simulated procedures in a controlled training environment has raised $20 million in venture capital. FundamentalVR, which is based in London, said in a Thursday (Aug. 11) announcement that the Series B round will fund technology development and expansion in the United States. “Our...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Bank-FinTech Collaboration Shakes up Commercial Credit Landscape

Once monolithic commercial credit is morphing into something new as legacy and FinTech strengths combine into something more expandable and efficient in the face of changes to the payments ecosystem. For decades, business and consumer credit have been siloed and have operated in distinct product centric ways. But the digital...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards

The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy