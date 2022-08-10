Read full article on original website
KEVN
National Purple Heart Convention arrives in Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
Younger bikers are traveling to the rally, according to a survey
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
Fewer exhibits but more people at Custer County Fair
HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
Rallygoers share their experience as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nears an end
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants battled...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
Douglas looks for improvement with a new head coach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Douglas football team is ready to take the field with a new head coach this season. Former assistant Will Velez takes over as the new leader. The Patriots open the season August 26th when they host Belle Fourche.
Koch takes over as New Underwood head coach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The New Underwood football team has a new head coach this season. Former offensive coordinator Cameron Koch replaces Brady Carmichael as the Tigers top man. New Underwood opens the season next Thursday when it hosts Harding County.
Rapid City Central boys soccer wins first game of season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys soccer team is in the win column as they defeated Brookings Saturday morning. Meanwhile, both the Stevens boys and girls teams stay undefeated with wins over Watertown. Ben Burns has highlights from Sioux Park.
Stevens soccer teams win season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys soccer team opened the season by defeating Brookings 2-1. The Lady Raiders knocked off the Bobcats 6-0. `
