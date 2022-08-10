ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

National Purple Heart Convention arrives in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
RAPID CITY, SD
Younger bikers are traveling to the rally, according to a survey

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
STURGIS, SD
Fewer exhibits but more people at Custer County Fair

HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants battled...
STURGIS, SD
Douglas looks for improvement with a new head coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Douglas football team is ready to take the field with a new head coach this season. Former assistant Will Velez takes over as the new leader. The Patriots open the season August 26th when they host Belle Fourche.
RAPID CITY, SD
Koch takes over as New Underwood head coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The New Underwood football team has a new head coach this season. Former offensive coordinator Cameron Koch replaces Brady Carmichael as the Tigers top man. New Underwood opens the season next Thursday when it hosts Harding County.
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
Rapid City Central boys soccer wins first game of season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys soccer team is in the win column as they defeated Brookings Saturday morning. Meanwhile, both the Stevens boys and girls teams stay undefeated with wins over Watertown. Ben Burns has highlights from Sioux Park.
RAPID CITY, SD

