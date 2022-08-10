Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Dodgers News: What the Nationals Wanted From LA in the Trade For Juan Soto
The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the few teams that could afford to trade for Juan Soto. The Nationals, being well aware of this fact, would obviously try to capitalize on the moment. So how high was the price?
Dodgers News: Onetime LA Reliever Lands on Third Team This Season
Former Dodger reliever Jake McGee has been around the block.
FOX Sports
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals' five-run first...
Hosmer's double in sixth sends Red Sox past Orioles, 4-3
By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press BOSTON - Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning just after Baltimore rallied to tie it, and the Boston Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo also had RBI doubles for Boston, which had lost six of seven and was in danger of carrying a five-game skid into a weekend series with the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Reliever Austin Davis (2-1) got the win by closing out the sixth after the Orioles scored three to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!
This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater sitting Tuesday night for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater is being replaced in center field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 243 plate appearances this season, Slater has a .266 batting average with a...
Dodgers News: LA Veteran Joins Legend Fernando Valenzuela in Exclusive Club
Los Angeles Dodger icon, Fernando Valenzuela, is getting some company at the top of the history books.
Yardbarker
Jared Karros Thrilled To Be Selected By Dodgers In 2022 MLB Draft
The 2022 MLB Draft concluded with the Los Angeles Dodgers selecting 19 players, including catcher Dalton Rushing with their first pick at No. 40 overall. Their draft was heavy on position players, with 14 of their picks being hitters, just one year removed from their pitcher-heavy draft class. But in...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
Yardbarker
Braves call up top prospect INF Vaughn Grissom
The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom in a series of roster moves Wednesday. The 21-year-old infielder is batting .324 with an .899 OPS, 14 homers, 67 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 96 games in the minors this season. Grissom can play shortstop, third base and second...
Dodgers News: Bad News Opposing Hitters, Dustin May is Adding Another Pitch
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped on a pitch in Milwaukee. May underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after the injury, and he has spent the past 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium.
numberfire.com
Gilberto Celestino out of Minnesota's Wednesday lineup versus Dodgers
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Celestino will sit on the bench after Nick Gordon was shifted to center and Jake Cave was aligned in left field. According to Baseball Savant on 133 batted balls this season, Celestino has produced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
FOX Sports
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Comments / 0